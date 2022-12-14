MIT Square London organised Indo-Global Visiting Research Post Doctoral Fellowships to develop sustainable solutions

London [UK], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): MIT Square London is actively involved in building global partnerships to connect institutions and industries with researchers and professors to build sustainable solutions for the community.

The main goal of the visiting postdoctoral fellowships was to develop researchers' professional, scientific and academic skills while still under the mentorship of experienced academic and industrial researchers by providing international experience and exposure.

MIT Square supported researchers with fellowship funds for community engagement activities, publications, patents, and travel.

The other funds and grants were raised through global funding calls. Dr Mithileysh Sathiyanarayanan, Founder & CEO of MIT Square, plays an integral role in building global partnerships to address sustainable development goals proposed by the United Nations.



In the year 2022, several researchers collaborated with MIT Square and foreign institutions by successfully completing their visiting post doctoral fellowships with publications and patents.

Dr Nandini Prasad, Dr Sreenivasa Chakravarthi, and Dr Jagadeesh Kannan worked on Cyber Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) were mentored by Prof Thomas Chen of City, University of London, UK. Dr Deepajothi S worked on Green Energy Solution (GES) was mentored by Dr Nour Ali of Brunel University London.

Dr Sravanth Kumar worked on Brain Computer Interaction (BCI) was mentored by Dr Mukesh Prasad of University of Technology Sydney, Australia. Dr Parthiban K worked on Email Forensic Analysis (EFA) was mentored by Prof Hugo Pedro Martins of University of Beira Interior, Portugal, Europe. Dr Karthik TS and Dr Satheesha TY worked on Industry 5.0 and Healthcare 5.0 were mentored by Prof Dr Beatriz Lucia Salvador Bizotto of UNIFACVEST University Center, Lages- Brazil, South America. Dr Kiran Kumari worked on Institution-Industry I5 Framework was mentored by Dr Hab. Eng. Jerzy Ryszard Szymanski, Dr Marta Zurek-Mortka of Kazimierz Pulaski University of Technology and Humanities in Radom, Poland, Europe.

MIT Square in association with foreign institutions will be working on more interesting opportunities, fellowships and projects in the forthcoming years.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

