MIT World Peace University records highest CTC at Rs 44.14 LPA

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI/SRV): MIT - World Peace University witnessed record placements for the 2022 graduating batch with an increase of 16.64 per cent in students placed as compared to the last year. In phase one of the annual placement season, students have received 1675 placements from top companies of national and international repute for multiple roles. The highest salary went up to Rs 44.14 lakhs (inclusive of sign-on bonus and ESOPs) + 2.5 Lakhs worth of employee benefits, with 3 students bagging the offer from Amazon.

In the summer placement drive for the 2021-22 batch, the average stipend offered was Rs 5900/-, the top 10 per cent average stipend offered was Rs 35000/-, the top 25 per cent was Rs 27000/- and the top 50 per cent stood at Rs 8500/-. A whopping 1756 offers were made and the placement witnessed a 14.24 per cent increase in the job offers. The freshers witnessed a sharp increase of 24.56 per cent in their average salary offered.

Pravin Patil, Senior Director - Center for Industry-Academia Partnership, said, "MIT World Peace University is known for its academic excellence and as an institute of trust. It is this trust that pulls in top recruiters from across the world year after year. The placements are indicative of the Indian economy's recovery following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our average CTC has increased significantly, owing to our students' innovative and creative solutions, with an emphasis on critical thinking, cultural and human quotients, proving their mettle in organisations."

More than 100+ organisations took part in Campus Recruitment for 2021 and 2022. Some of the prominent companies that participated in the placement drive include - Accenture, Amazon, American Express, Apollo Tyres Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL), HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd, Hindustan Times, Hindustan Zinc, Hitachi Vantra, Holcim Group, HSBC Technology India, IBM, ICICI Bank Ltd. IDFC First Bank Ltd, IDIADA Automotive Technology India Pvt Ltd, Infosys Ltd, ITC Ltd, JCB India Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Tata Digital, Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tata Power, Tata Technologies Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Technip Energies, The Bank of Nova Scotia, TomTom India Pvt. Ltd., Torrent Gas, Unacademy, Unschool, Varroc Group, Vedantu Innovations Pvt Ltd, Veritas Technologies LLC, Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Volkswagen Group, Welspun Corp Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd., Wipro Ltd., WNS Global Services, WORLEY, Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd. Zensar Technologies Ltd, Zeus Learning, ZS Associates India Pvt Ltd.



Note*: The Current year is still undergoing placements. The data is as of date 15th July 2022 compared to 15th July 2021 last year.

MIT Group of Institutions was established in the year 1983 by Dr Vishwanath. D. Karad, Founder and President, of MIT Group of Institutions. Since then, the MIT Group of Institutions has grown exponentially and has made a strong impact in the field of education throughout India. Today, the MIT Group provides education in the fields of Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Marine Engineering, Insurance, Distance Education, Telecom Management, Lighting, Design, Food & Technology, Retail Management, and Masters in Business Administration, School of Governance, School of Education and Hospitality Management.

MIT-WPU's multidisciplinary approach to providing a premium quality educational experience to students is what makes it one of the best private universities in the country. They implement well-researched WPU methods, which bring about a perfect balance of an academic framework reinforced through experiential learning.

