MIT-WPU invites applications to its prestigious B.Sc and M.Sc in Economics program

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), India's 3rd best private university with a four-decade-long legacy in education is accepting applications to its B.Sc Economics (Honors) and M.Sc in Economics programs under the aegis of the School of Economics. The School of Economics has incubated 23 start-ups and published 30+ peer-reviewed research papers. In this regard we are proud to convey that the School of Economics is leading Team India at #International Economics Olympiad on international forum in the capacity of official mentor.

Program Highlights: The three-year full-time B.Sc in Economics program has 140 credits featuring internship, dissertation and field work. Spanning over nine trimesters including internship, B.Sc Economics is focused on fundamental training in economic analysis. It offers wide exposure to sub-fields of the discipline. During the three years period of their course, students exposed to the challenges faced by the Indian Economy and Business. They are being trained in analytical skills - both Quantitative as well as Qualitative - which prepares them for modern day data-driven knowledge economy. Besides frequent visits by eminent Guest & Faculty members from industry, academia and policy circles keeps the campus vibrant and full of enthusiasm.

The two-year post-graduate program, M.Sc in Economics has 94 credits and 32 subjects with value-added certification courses. M.Sc Economics is designed for advanced coaching in applied economics with different industry-demanded software tools. Both the programs are designed to shape students suitable to the demands of the new-age industry by offering extensive academic support coupled with practical learning. Further, students are encouraged to apply for merit-based scholarships at MIT-WPU, which provide financial assistance based on academic and non-academic performance.

Career Prospects: Graduates from both the programs gain the required skills to take up positions as Actuarial Analyst, Data Analyst, Economist, Financial Risk Analyst, Stockbroker, Diplomatic Services Officer, Policy Maker, Credit Analyst and Data Scientist, among others. Besides, public sector does offer lucrative job opportunities as economist and administrative officers.

Placements & Recruiters: The field of economics has grown tremendously in the last few decades due to globalization. Many companies visit the campus for placements and the university has good relations with leading industries. The highest package offered is 10 lakhs per annum and MIT-WPU provides 100% placement assistance to students. Currently, online placements and internships are taking place and students are gaining remote working opportunities. List of recruiters include FRIOR Markets, Lion Mortgage, Amazon, SG Analytics, Aditya Birla Finance, SBI Mutual Fund and more.

Eligibility & Admission Process: To be eligible for the B.Sc and M.Sc in Economics programs, student needs to appear for a written exam (100 MCQs) and interview round (50 Marks), organised by MIT-WPU. Further, for the B.Sc program, student should have passed out from HSC/10+2 any stream from an AIU recognized board with a minimum of 50% marks. On the other hand, to be eligible for the M.Sc in Economics course, students should have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from an affiliated college in India with a minimum of 50% marks including B.Tech with Mathematics/Economics as one of the compulsory subjects. Entire entrance test process is automated and students can appear for exam remotely.

Research & International Exposure: The School of Economics offers rural immersion programs, foreign delegates visiting the university, guest lectures, a counselling club, and a journal club for the holistic development of students. In addition, students are also offered various collaborative research projects with eminent institutes, including research projects that are funded by DST, DBT, AICTE, etc.

Industry Collaborations: The School of Economics has an extensive global network. The alumni and faculty have strong connections with industry experts, which allows for the best collaborations to take place. MIT-WPU has collaborations with a number of companies from corporate, banking, and research sectors that help students to grow professionally.

