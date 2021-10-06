MIT-WPU's LL.B. Program to open up a plethora of opportunities for students

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT-WORLD PEACE UNIVERSITY (MIT-WPU, PUNE) has begun admissions for their LL.B. (Bachelors of Legislative Law) and has commenced the admission process for the same.

Ranked as the 3rd best university to study in India, MIT-WPU has developed programs to focus on comprehensive academics, research tie-ups with global companies to get relevant & wide industry exposure. The theory and practical interwoven program structure make the learning of the entire legal system more enthralling and fun.

LL.B. (BACHELOR OF LAWS) OVERVIEW: It is a 9-trimester three-year Law Program that focuses on the study of in-depth analysis of the judicial system along with their practical implementation. The program is designed in such a way so that the students shall be trained for the understanding of the law, as the critical, analytical, and strategic thinking skills necessary for the field of law.



The program mainly focuses to expose the students to the need and importance of legal education in the contemporary world, to help students strengthen their foundations of legal knowledge, to offer students a wide variety of law subjects and optional papers to choose from and provide the students with the opportunity, in building a career, in any of the diversified fields that legal education offers.

INFRASTRUCTURE: The aim of the School of Law MIT-WPU is to foster research in contemporary issues which are persistent. The Centre gives students opportunities to discuss current issues. At the law faculty, the Moot Court Cell is developed to foster the interest of students in the activity of mooting and facilitate the students in understanding the core of legal research which will help them to gain a sufficient stronghold over contemporary legal issues and development.

ELIGIBILITY: Interested candidates should have a graduate degree with a minimum of 50 per cent from any recognized University (45% for reserved categories.) for getting admission the candidate needs to appear for the Online Proctored entrance exam MIT-WPU UGPET Law 2021. Students who have appeared for MH-CET/LSAT- India do not need to appear for the MIT-WPU UGPET entrance examination. After the examination is cleared, they can directly appear for a Personal Interview.



PLACEMENTS AND RECRUITERS: MIT-WPU Pune has been embarking on a legal journey for the past 4 years for the best education and internships in the legal world. The internship and placement committee ensures that the students of the Faculty of law get the best internships and practical knowledge from the best of firms/advocates all over India. Some of the A-listed firms recruiting from MIT-WPU School of Law include Nehru & Co., Reddy & Reddy, Triyama Legal, Adv. Aditya Pratap, Varun Mathur and Associates, Legal Angles Patna, AA Associates and many more.

COVID POLICIES: MIT-WPU prioritizes students' safety and has moved the entire admission process online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until it is completely safe, as per Government Guidelines.

ONLINE ADMISSION PROCESS: MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications for all the programs. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes to be considered for provisional admission offers to the program followed by the induction and commencement of classwork.

To apply for the course, visit - https://bit.ly/3kW665o

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)