MIT xPRO to upskill Indian professionals in the field of cybersecurity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MIT xPRO, a professional education program from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)--ranked as the number #1 University in the world according to QS World Rankings, 2021 and affiliated with 98 Nobel laureates--has announced the 6th cohort for Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity. This 10-month cybersecurity programme would upskill professionals to adapt to the increasing demands in the field of cybersecurity.



As per Cybersecurity Jobs Report 2021, there will be 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025. According to IB Report 2022, there has been 80 per cent spike in Cybercrime in Asia Pacific Regions in 2021. As per reports, India is expected to have over 1.5 million unfulfilled job vacancies in cybersecurity by 2025.



The Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity is designed to provide a holistic experience to professionals and includes a mix of live weekly sessions and recorded lectures by global faculty and industry leaders. The programme is ideal for mid to senior career professionals who want to grow in their career as leaders in cybersecurity strategies. The programme curriculum deep dives into the various modules of cybersecurity like offensive & defensive cybersecurity to upskill professionals as per the latest trends and changing demands of the industry. The programme also provides a wider professional horizon for learners in addition to providing enhanced networking opportunities.





Commenting on the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "With the world adopting the digitalization shift, it is quintessential to address the cybersecurity issues that have increased dramatically over the past few years. As per reports, seven in ten organizations see cybersecurity enhancement as a top priority. We are pleased to extend MIT xPRO's global collaboration with Emeritus by bringing this program to India and empowering professionals to upskill their knowledge to be industry-ready in the field of cybersecurity."



The program starts on August 17, 2022, and has a fee of USD 3,500, with flexible payment options and an early bird discount valid till July 21, 2022. The program is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details, and interested applicants should apply by August 2, 2022.

