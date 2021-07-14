Mitrasetu.com: A Made in India platform where users can redesign their experience in social networking

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/Target Media): As per records, Indians are among the largest users of social media networking sites. But recently, users had started feeling the monopoly and the monotony of several of these online media platforms. The need of the hour is to have our own Indian social media site that can agglomerate all the features of various platforms into one with a redesigned experience. The necessity took shape, and that is how MitraSetu.com came into being.

Like all other social media platforms, Mitrasetu.com is user-friendly and open to everyone. It provides numerous benefits to internet users, allowing them to create profiles and discover friends to meet new people. They can share their thoughts via blogs, articles, and images. Moreover, users can post comments, share photographs, create pages, groups, and post links to news, with selected people or with everyone. Besides, the aim is to promote the interaction of users in the virtual world. This Indian Social Media Site offers some remarkable choices.

* Mitrasetu.com allows Easy access and consumes less data.

* The site allows Fast uploads and excellent communication without limitation

* Mitrasetu.com allows In- APP chat facility. No need to download messenger.

* The site has a Customizable set of privacy controls



* Mitrasetu.com allows creating pages for businesses/trading. Closely target an audience and deliver your product and services ads. Marketers can use it to create brand awareness.

* It's a great platform to support artists. From sportspeople to singers, dancers, and painters, all can upload their talent videos and skills.

* Unlike some social network sites, Mitrasetu.com prohibits adult content/ services.

* Most importantly, there is media app support for individuals & businesses.

Apart from the above-mentioned assistance, the user has the choice to set the location. This feature further assists you to discover interesting people, events, and things nearby. This app helps you to create parties and meetings with colleagues. Another outstanding aspect of this app is under Albums- My Images section. Here, the profile holder can view all uploaded images and albums. There is an added feature to change the themes. The site is a perfect one-stop solution for social media users. It's entertaining and has come up as one of the most trusted social media apps.

Setting up a MitraSetu profile is easy. A user needs just an email address to sign-up, and you are ready to stay connected and communicate 24/7. The website has impressive privacy tools that can be used in case you are concerned about your personal details or photos.

