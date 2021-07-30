Mittsure launches an e-learning platform School At Home which makes virtual learning easy

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): An e-learning platform, Mittsure recently launched its new venture 'School At Home' for toddlers.

Combining curriculum, pedagogy, and technology, the one-of-a-kind platform is an ideal playschool for children at home that aims to completely transform a child's learning experience.

It's an integrated online prospectus that mixes learning with interactive enjoyment for children from Nursery to UKG.

Additionally, the platform delivers a complete pre-school education. The endeavour consolidates digital animation lectures with curriculum books, as well as educational learning games, workbooks, a daily planner, and much more, to ensure your child's holistic growth.

Speaking about his venture, the founder Manoj Mittal says, "Mittsure Technologies LLP decided to revolutionise the entire show when it launched School at Home and went high tech to reach these very young individuals with electronic digital devices that delivered the lesson right into their little palms. And we had fulfilled our promises and dreams."



With everything transferring to digital platforms, the concept of School at Home has developed. Students all over the world are counting on this paradigm shift to acquire a good education and stay afloat in this ever-increasingly competitive economy.

School at Home, which is based on a similar premise, aims to align the concept of simple yet effective learning from the comfort of your home without sacrificing the quality of educational requirements.

The parent brand, Mittsure fosters social empowerment by improving learning capacity and recognising talent. Their curriculum-based books and interactive learning content are scientifically developed and aid in the development of cultural values for a better future.

Their distinct feature set includes mobile and web-based applications for gaining access to value-added services and advantages geared toward ecosystem development.

Catering to current market trends, the brand envisions that their services will account to be relevant in the holistic growth for all those who have enrolled with them.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

