MKS Ventures invests 200 crores to develop a DDJAY Plotted Development Project in South Gurugram

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): National Capital-based real estate group MKS Ventures announced the launch of MKS County, the group's first residential plots for living, located in Sector-2, Sohna, South Gurugram.

Three side open land parcel is spread across a total of 12.125 acres, and has been constructed under the DDJAY scheme, it is a unique mix of strategic urban commercial location, with scenic hill and jungle views of the Aravalli range covering it's back.

Located in a prime real estate corridor, MKS County residential plot project, is connected to the Gurugram-Sohna Highway, which ensures excellent connectivity to all quarters of the Delhi-NCR region like Rajiv Chowk, Delhi Airport, MG Road etc.

While scenic Aravalli foothills provides coverage from behind, the land parcel has 24-meter-wide roads on its other two sides, while the main entrance is strategically located on commercial corridor of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The residential plots are of varying sizes, from 127 sq. yards to 179 sq. yards approximately and can be built up to 4 floors (stories) for residents in search of large living spaces along with stilt area for parking.



The total cost of development expected to be around Rs. 200 crore appx and will provide infrastructure amenities like STP plant, underground water tank, paved roads, street lights, electricity connection and dedicated site for children play area, dedicated in-park senior citizen activity area, badminton court, cricket pitch, jungle gym along with community centre.

Located in the middle of South of Gurugram's education hub, it is walking distance from well-known education institutions like Ryan International School, JK Business School, GD Goenka World School, K.R. Mangalam etc. The project also has robust healthcare infrastructure in the vicinity like Max Hospital and Fortis Hospital; Retail Zones such as Shopper's Stop, and Luxury Hotels like Fortune Select and Crowne Plaza among many others in its proximity.

Sunil Totlani, Director. MKS Ventures, said, "The MKS County project has been conceived to provide premium affordable housing and a plot living project to millions of homebuyers. They will be at the end of various benefits as the project has been covered under the DDJAY scheme. It is being developed with world-class amenities that assure a quality lifestyle and environment without compromising on the eco-friendly benefits. The plots are being sold within an affordable price range and also provide customised home solutions. We will be coming up with many such projects in the future as well to deliver on the Haryana government's vision to complete 1 lakh affordable housing projects in the state."

New Delhi-based Real Estate and Infrastructure major, promoters of MKS Ventures has delivered landmark projects in National Capital Region in nearly last one and a half decades of it's existence like Orange County, Olive County, Cherry County and Cleo County, in different areas of Delhi-NCR.

The group is working for some highly anticipated commercial and residential projects in near future including MKS Shiva Market in Pitampura North Delhi, MKS HUB Socio-Culture Centre in Rohini North Delhi and MKS County Plotted Residential Project on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in South of Gurugram in Haryana.

