MMTC-PAMP appoints Anika Agarwal as President - Consumer Business

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): MMTC-PAMP, India's first and only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accredited Good Delivery refinery for Gold and Silver today announced the appointment of Anika Agarwal as President - Consumer Business.

Anika would be responsible for building and delivering the strategy to build MMTC-PAMP's brand and footprint across India across the Physical and Digital spaces. She will report in to Vikas Singh, Managing Director, and CEO, MMTC-PAMP.

With two decades of experience, Anika is a seasoned sales and marketing leader with deep experience across diverse and competitive industries like Retail, Telecom, and Insurance. Anika has deep expertise in building strong consumer brands, along with scaling up direct to consumer businesses. She brings with her extensive experience in leveraging technology for enabling business growth and delivering superior customer experience. She is also known for being a people-centric business leader with a focus on driving innovation and new ideas.

Anika has recently been awarded the Marketer of the year 2020 by ACEF and Insurance Personality of the year at 5th India Insurance Summit and Awards.

Before MMTC-PAMP, Anika worked with Max Bupa Health Insurance where she held several leadership roles in the last 9 years within marketing, digital transformation, direct and digital sales functions and has played a pivotal role in building many industry-first digital innovations for the Indian health insurance market. Prior to Max Bupa, Anika spent almost 7 years with Nokia Corporation in India, Middle East, and Africa.

Anika is an English Literature graduate from Delhi University and holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from LBSIM, Delhi.



"India is one of the largest markets for gold and the precious metal has a central role in the country's culture. MMTC-PAMP is known for providing the best quality and highest purity products and I look forward to deepen MMTC-PAMP's retail and digital presence to build a strong omnichannel consumer business and create a preferred brand in the mostly unorganised precious metals market in India," said Anika, on her appointment.

"We are pleased to welcome Anika Agarwal to our versatile and high-performing team. Anika brings in-depth knowledge of consumer-centric businesses coupled with the comprehension of how new digital technologies disrupt industries. MMTC-PAMP is rapidly evolving in building a consumer-centric portfolio, and Anika's immense experience will anchor our journey and position us as one of the fastest-growing brands in the precious metals segment in India," said Vikas Singh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, MMTC-PAMP.

MMTC-PAMP has several products and services on offer for gold consumers across the country including retail outlets/verification centres for consumers to sell back their jewellery; Gold and Silver bars and coins with 999.9 purity standards and has also created one of the world's first digital gold accounts with a range of plans for the Indian consumer.

MMTC-PAMP: Our Credentials Matter, because Trust is Precious

Established in 2008 as a joint venture between MMTC Ltd., a Government of India Undertaking, and PAMP S.A. of Switzerland, the world's most accredited refiner and fabricator of precious metals, MMTC-PAMP is India's first and only gold and silver refinery accredited by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the industry's foremost regulatory body worldwide.

Built from the ground up under the direct supervision of PAMP technicians and engineers, MMTC-PAMP is today the world's most advanced precious metals processing facility. In its diverse portfolio, MMTC-PAMP has the best quality and highest purity products such as Gold and Silver cast bars, coins, along with giftable items like 3D engraved coins and collectibles (both Gold & Silver) to cater to a variety of segments. With industry-leading purity standards of 999.9, MMTC-PAMP products are of the highest quality that has become the de-facto benchmark in the Indian market.

