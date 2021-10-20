MobiKwik launches 'MobiKwik Wali Diwali DealSeManao'

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): MobiKwik, one of the largest mobile wallets and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Fintech in India, today announced its festive campaign "MobiKwik Wali Diwali #DealSeManao", replete with deals on credit cards, EMIs, cashback offers and interest-free credit on 'Buy Now, Pay Later'. The company has partnered with renowned merchants such as Myntra, Reliance Fresh, Reliance Digital, Spencers, Pantaloons, Swiggy, Zomato, etc. during the festival season. The 15-day long Diwali offers are valid from 21st October - 5th November with the participation of the leading merchants.

With the MobiKwik app, the customers can avail cashback up to INR 700 on various merchant transactions including groceries, restaurants, electronics, fashion, travel, food, etc. The customers can also use the MobiKwik platform for credit card bill payment. Each day a user can win a Timex watch (worth INR 4499) or free PVR movie tickets for making a credit card bill payment above INR 5000. Additionally, the users can earn up to INR 1000 Supercash while paying back loan EMI and electricity bill payments via Mobikwik and cashback upto 809 on LPG cylinder bookings.

The exciting offers are also extended to the company's 'Buy Now Pay Later' product MobiKwik Zip, where customers get a benefit of 15-day interest free credit.

Commenting on the campaign, Upasana Taku, Chairperson, Co-founder & COO of MobiKwik said, "At MobiKwik, our aim is to make our users' lives easier through innovative products and delight them with exciting rewards on their digital payments. Customers eagerly wait for the festive season offers to make big purchases. Diwali is the biggest festival in India, and we have weaved in a wide range of compelling offerings right from groceries to electronics to fashion to air travel."

She further added, "Our flagship BNPL product "MobiKwik Zip" with zero cost credit for 15 days can help users do Diwali shopping in a better way enabling better cash flow management."

The company's partnership with renowned players like My Jio Store, Croma, Reliance Digital, Xiaomi, and Realme facilitates big-ticket purchases for electronics. MobiKwik also has travel offers in association with travel aggregators such MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, EaseMyTrip, etc. The airline partners Indigo has partnered with MobiKwik to provide exciting cashback offers on flight bookings thus enabling wider choices for travel during festivities.

To avail the offers, a user needs to



* Download the MobiKwik app

* Add a payment method (Debit/Credit card/UPI)

* Users can add money into their wallet

* Scan the merchant QR code if paying at a retail outlet

* User can pay with their MobiKwik Wallet for shopping online and use the mentioned code with the offer

The offers can be viewed using the below link: www.mobikwik.com/offers/mobikwikwalidiwali

MobiKwik is one of India's largest mobile wallets and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform. Founded by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, MobiKwik commenced operations in 2009 as a mobile wallet and has since expanded its product offerings to currently include Buy Now Pay Later, Payment Gateway, and Wealth & Insurance services. As of March 31, 2021, MobiKwik has over 101 million Registered Users, more than 3.4 million merchant partners, and 22.3m pre-approved users for BNPL.

The company launched MobiKwik Zip, its flagship BNPL product in 2019 to provide accessible and affordable credit to users in a fully digital and transparent manner. MobiKwik's mission is to build an accessible and world-class payment and credit product for Bharat.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

