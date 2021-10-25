Modern Diagnostic Research Centre opens its new branches across India

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/The PRTree): A trusted name in yielding diagnostic facilities, Modern Diagnostic Research Centre has recently opened 4 new centers with both Imaging and Pathology services available. They also launched 6 other labs operating in various other cities. MDRC is gearing up to make 4 more labs operational in the next two months. Their central lab is also accredited with NABH, NABL (ISO15189:2012), and CAP (College of American Pathologists).

Incepted by Dr. DS Yadav, all the centers are equipped with High-frequency Digital X-ray machines, Mammography, OPG, CBCT, Ultrasound and color doppler, 128 slice Dual Source Dual Energy CT Scan, 3.0 Tesla MRI, Cardiology lab, Neurology lab, and Fully Automated Biochemistry labs. They also have Hormonal and Immunoassay Systems, IFA, Complete hematology with Fully Automated Cell counters, Factor Assays, Histopathology with Immuno-Histochemistry, Microbiology with fast cultures, NewBorn Screening using LCMS/MS, Flow cytometry, RT PCR, Karyotyping, Microarray, Sanger sequencing, NGS (Next Generation Sequencing), hence becoming the most sought-after clinic for detecting genetic abnormalities, mutations causing cancers, etc.

Talking about the domain of diagnostics and the growth of his research centre, Dr. DS Yadav says, "Currently, a variety of tests are being developed for use at home. Diabetes monitoring gadgets, weight machines, pregnancy tests, and other instruments, for example, allow people to undertake proper inspections at home. It's important to remember that diagnostic tests are critical in the early phases of disease care. It can, for starters, assist in the accurate diagnosis of ailments or medical disorders. The doctor can make appropriate judgments and choose a specific treatment path with the use of data."



He further added, "Through the inception of Modern Diagnostic Research Centres, we have made sure that these utilities reach every person in need. It has proved to be of worth every time an individual was able to recover from their state of falling because we were able to diagnose their issues beforehand."

The value of focusing on preventative care right now cannot be overstated. After the age of 40, both males and females should get yearly comprehensive health check-ups to determine the risk of developing serious diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The essential term here is early detection. Modern Diagnostics and its preventive health screenings assist healthcare professionals in detecting problems early on before they become too serious. The positive results of such early acts assist the individual in living a happy and healthy life. And hence, the importance of diagnostic services in the treatment of various illnesses cannot be overstated.

The next few months will witness the launch of more diagnostic centers and labs covering most of the states in North, Central, and Eastern India. MDRC is also planning to add more laboratories in southern India, UAE, and the African continent.

