Modernizing Railway Stations - A major initiative by PM Modi; See the progress

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana.

The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore is being planned in such a way that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and with an iconic building.

Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote it would be an important infrastructure upgradation project which will benefit countless people.



The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.





This isn't an isolated project but it is part of the larger vision of the Prime Minister. PM Modi has dedicated and laid the foundation stone for redeveloping various key railway stations across the country. In July 2021, PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station. Then in November 2021, he dedicated to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

In May 2022, he laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Katpadi, Kanniyakumari and Madurai railway stations in Tamil Nadu. In June, he laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of Udhna, Surat, Somnath and Sabarmati railway stations in Gujarat.

In the same month, he also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt and Yesvantpur stations in Karnataka. Alongside, he also dedicated to the nation, India's first Air Conditioned Railway Station - Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli - which is developed on the lines of a modern airport.

In July 2022, the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Ranchi railway station in Jharkhand was laid. In September 2022, he laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Ernakulam, Ernakulam Town and Kollam railway stations in Kerala. In the same month, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the redevelopment of New Delhi and Ahmedabad railway stations.

In November same year, the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Vishakhapatnam railway station in Andhra Pradesh was laid. In December 2022, he laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of Nagpur and Ajni (Nagpur) railway stations in Maharashtra and New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal.

In January 2023, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Maharashtra. In February, PM dedicated the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building to the nation in Karnataka.

In March, PM Modi dedicated the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station, Karnataka. (ANI)

