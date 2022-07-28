Modicare Limited amongst Top 5 of India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2022 for the Third Consecutive Year

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Driven by a 26-year-old legacy of enabling Azadi, Modicare Limited, one of India's fastest growing direct selling companies, announced its recognition as the 5th Great Mid-size Workplace by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the third year in a row.

The brand reinstated its unwavering spirit in offering empathetic and inclusive employee experiences via its philosophy based on people and purpose.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experiences and people practices across organisations for over three decades. More than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture year-on-year.

In its 6th India edition, the list has grown to Top 75 from Top 50 and identified the top Great Mid-size Workplaces for fostering a collaborative hybrid work environment in a post-pandemic world. Built on a rigorous methodology, the 2022 study witnessed organizations going the extra mile to cultivate and sustain a multi-generational workforce dealing with a global crisis.

Commenting on the recognition, Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, "Building a culture of inclusion and innovation has always been at the centre of achieving our organisational growth and success. It is an absolute honour to be ranked No. 5 in the Top 75 Great Mid-size Workplaces by the Great Place to Work®. As the Great Place to Work® institute expands its horizon, we will also remain committed towards fostering a work culture where we put in a part of our soul in everything that we do and align more with the Greek philosophy of Meraki. To be identified as a leading workplace for third year in a row validates our credibility, value and our organisational ethos of Soch Badlo, Khudhko Badlo, Duniya Badlo that continues to collectively inspire us. We take every year as an opportunity to truly understand and champion a safe and secure ecosystem for all, and the past year has been no different. As we expand globally with our foray into the UK, I am immensely proud of my work family for helping me co-create a world class workplace environment where individualism is celebrated, and growth is determined only through meritocracy."

The institute's golden standard defines a great mid-size workplace as one that nurtures and harnesses people-centricity at par with creativity and innovative thinking. Modicare Limited has been a key driver of a positive organisational ethos through its steadfast commitment towards inclusivity, transparency and empowerment in representing the employee voices. By transcending employee development and recognition channelized by an empathetic leadership behaviour, Modicare has emerged among the leading Great Workplaces in the Mid-size Company category.

As the world navigates unprecedented situations and socio-economic volatilities, Modicare will remain an advocate of staying rooted to its purpose of making a difference to human lives. To its employees, Modicare acts as a guiding force, providing them global representation in all aspects of their journey, be it mental, physical or emotional. Modicare will keep initiating practices that will be enablers of a contemporary workplace culture built on equal opportunities for all and as a result impact and enable lives by making a positive difference.



Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India's 75 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute for third consecutive year. Great Place to Work® Institute has also recognised Modicare Limited as one of the top companies among 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia 2021, and among the Top-10 India's Best Workplaces for Women in 2021.

Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among the Best Workplaces in the FMCG industry for the two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021.

Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,00,000 new Direct Sellers are joining each month. Modicare offers over 350 products, 725+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 12000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

