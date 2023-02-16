Modicare Limited celebrates the success of over 1500 consultants at the Grand Event 'Jashn-e-Azadi with Samir Kumaar Modi' in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct-selling companies celebrated the success of its consultants at the marquee event 'Jashn-e-Azadi with Samir Kumaar Modi' held in Ahmedabad. The event was a great success and was attended by more than 1500 Modicare consultants from across Gujarat.

Launched in 1996, Modicare Limited is the pioneer of direct selling in India. Driven by the company's powerful vision of Azadi for all, Modicare has been empowering millions of Indians to realise their dreams. The brand has always been committed to providing world-class products to its consultants and making a difference in their lives. Jashn-e-Azadi with Samir Kumaar Modi is a grand celebration of the achievements of the Modicare family and the phenomenal success attained by the brand and its consultants.

Gujarat has emerged as one of the top 10 performing states in the country and has witnessed an exponential growth of 35 per cent in sales over the past year. Backed by a consultant base of 6 lakhs and a strong product portfolio, the brand has clocked rapid strides of growth in the state with a presence of 800+ distribution centres. In line with these developments, Gujarat continues to show a strong growth trajectory and remains a significant growth hub for the organisation.

Samir Kumaar Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, "Ever since we started our journey, Modicare has been steadfast in its commitment to helping people achieve their dreams. As a brand, we have always been at the forefront of the direct selling revolution in India and with our Azadi movement, we have touched the lives of millions of Indians. Gujarat is one of our biggest success stories and it is the commitment & dedication of our consultants that has helped to grow by 35 per cent in the state. Going forward, we intend to strengthen our penetration in the Saurashtra region."

He further added, "Jashn-e-Azadi is all about coming together as a family to recognise and celebrate the success of our consultants."

The brand has a robust portfolio of 365+ international quality products across 13 categories, with Nutrition, Health & Wellness, Personal Care and Food & Beverages being the top-performing categories. The company is driven by the philosophy of offering products from dawn to dusk with a 100 per cent satisfaction guarantee.

With a mission to meet the nutritional requirements, improve dietary practices and lifestyle habits of consumers, Modicare Limited has taken a step ahead in strengthening and expanding the portfolio of its Nutrition, Health & Wellness brand 'Well' with Well Sports and Well Gummies. The products in the Well Sports range enables consumers to become a fitter and better version of themselves. Whereas the Well Gummies range is geared to give a fun twist to nutrition for people who are always on the go. Prior to this launch, Modicare Limited had also launched a range of 'Sci-Vedic' products that are an amalgamation of the best of Ayurveda and Science.



The brand is slated to maintain its robust commitment to offer world-class products to its consultants with launches under the Nutrition, Health & Wellness category with Well Lean and its Color Cosmetics brand Urban Color London, among others.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India's 75 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute for third consecutive year. Great Place to Work® Institute has also recognised Modicare as one of the top companies among 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years, 2021 and 2022 and among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women for three consecutive years, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among the Best Workplaces in the FMCG industry for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021.

Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,00,000 new Direct Sellers are joining each month. Modicare offers over 365+ products, 750+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

For more information, visit www.modicare.com.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india/

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

