Modipearls.com launches India's first pearl shopping app for iOS and Android

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI/Digpu): The love affair between Indians and jewellery is far from being a secret. After real estate, jewellery amounts for major Indian investments and out of this jewellery, pearls have always been one of India's favourite. This is mainly because of their eternal and timeless charm and sheen.

Modi Pearls have been catering to India's pearl needs for a long time now. As a name in the pearl industry, Modi dates back to around 1903 when pearls were supplied to the Nizam of Hyderabad under this name. The same Modi family has been carrying forward the rich heritage and authenticity to this day.

As India saw a data boom and was emerging as a data consuming giant, Modi Pearls decided to not hold back and launch their website modipearls.com This was done to cater to the growing number of home shoppers in the country.

Along with ensuring home delivery of some of the best and most authentic pearls, Modipearls.com has enabled the company to make sure that nobody with an appetite for them, remains devoid of getting the pleasure to own these gemstones.

Carrying the wagon of modernizing pearl business forward, Modipearls.com has now launched its multi-functional pearl shopping application. The app is available on iOS App Store for Apple users and on the Google Play Store for Android users.

In terms of products, Modi Pearls exclusively deals with only genuine pearls, formed inside Oyster Shells. In more technical terms, their products range boats of names like Freshwater Pearls, Sea Water Pearls, Akoya Pearls, Tahiti Pearls, Rice Pearls, Seed Pearls, Keshi Pearls, etc.



With skilful artisans in their service and their decades of experience, pearls from Modi Pearls are handcrafted using high-quality nylon that ensures the durability of a lifetime. This skill of their artisans is delivered with a "Certificate of Authenticity".

Pearls belong to the class of '9 Precious Gemstones' as they do not give in to the relentless journey of the clock. Their colour and shine remain intact, irrespective of how old they are. This is the USP of these naturally occurring gems that are literally bred by mother nature in her lap.

With time and developments in modern science, man was able to develop a methodology to generate pearls in an unnatural setting. In 1933, a French fashion designer and businesswoman by the name of Coco Chanel successfully produced such 'glass' Pearls.

However, Modi Pearls has always maintained a distance from such coated pearls that are man-made or involve the interference of man in their coating or finishing.

With India's love for jewellery at its heart and fine craftsmanship at its disposal, Modipearls looks on course to quench India's thirst for gemstones. And this is now possible with the click of a few buttons.

For more information, visit modipearls.com

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

