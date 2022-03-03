Mofoluwaso Ilevbare relished phenomenal virtual event with Passion Vista

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated the 3rd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on 31st January 2022.

This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

A leading Executive Leadership & Career Coach today, Mofoluwaso celebrated the success while sharing her life experiences to support women professionals, leaders, and organisations, reposition for the future of work, by creating a strategy that helps them do work they love and design a joyful life.

She is a highly sought after HR Leader, John Maxwell certified coach, keynote speaker, author, and gender diversity consultant. She does this through her daily work and coaching offerings @www.mofoluwaso.com, mentoring at www.trailblazerfemme.com, as well as consulting for organizations.

"Some of the biggest challenges I have faced in my 20+ career journey include gender discrimination that undermines your competence, corporate bullying, work-family conflict, sexual harassment, and other subtle forms of harassment. This is why I am passionate about confidence coaching for working women and adding my voice to the cause for gender-balanced boardrooms," says Mofoluwaso.

As the youngest of four sisters in a patriarchal society in Nigeria, Mofoluwaso could discern the privileges the boy-child seemed to have as compared to girls. "I was privileged to have parents who loved, educated, and empowered my sisters and me, but I grew up with many who did not have such opportunities," she shares.

It was her calling at the age of five that ultimately defined her destiny. When Mofoluwaso turned five, she got her own radio show on the only national radio station in Nigeria at that time. Every Thursday, she would share stories with children with a morale to it, just like an Aesop tale. The 30-minute sessions always ended with a life lesson and a sing-along song her mother would make up on the spot.



Speaking about the impact of the show, she says, "For three years, I shaped the minds of kids listening in on the show. My passion for helping other individuals reach new potential, develop themselves, and achieve gigantic goals, has taken me to global stages where I have coached, mentored, or trained more than 20,000 people from over 40 countries. That passion still drives me today to continue to be a catalyst for change and transformation wherever I am."

Already on her way to achieving her goal, Mofoluwaso is a globally recognized HR Leader and the Co-Founder of Trailblazer Femme, an Executive Hub advancing career women of African descent.

Her wisdom comes from 20+ years of a multicultural - multi-country experience, having lived and worked across Europe, US, India, Middle East, Australia, and Africa. The lessons she learnt from different mentors, colleagues, sponsors, friends and family have gone a long way in charting her career.

She is a Forbes HR Council Member, and has been recognised as one of the Global Top 100 HR Leaders, Top Global 501 Inspiring HR Leaders, Top 100 Leading Ladies Africa, Top 100 Career Women Nigeria, Pride of Africa Woman, and once received a commendation letter from State of Georgia for her work with empowering women. Mofoluwaso is a Chartered Management Consultant and Org Culture Transformation Consultant, with several certifications.

In addition, she is a multi-award winning author with over 20 published books including the Confidence Journal for Career Women (2017), Girl Courageous (2018), and Living Boldly (2021). She has also co-authored several Amazon Bestsellers with Brian Tracy, Olympian Annette Lynch, and Trailblazer Femme.

As a philanthropist, Mofoluwaso is committed to supporting the UN SDG #5 and #8 through her coaching and consulting work as well as through her non-profit organisation focused on women leadership and girls empowerment (Women Connected By Purpose / Girl Courageous).

At heart, Mofoluwaso is a simple, homely, God-loving wife and mother of two. But when she steps out in the world, Mofoluwaso Ilevbare is a paragon of hope for thousands of women across the globe.

