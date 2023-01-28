Mohit Kamboj led KBJ Group announces ambitious expansion plans to capitalize on booming Indian Real Estate Market

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/SRV): Leading real estate player in India, KBJ Group, led by Mohit Kamboj, announced robust expansion plans to strengthen its operations in 2023. The company's objectives for growth include the development of several new residential and commercial projects in major cities such as Mumbai and Pune. These developments will have cutting-edge amenities tailored to meet the demands of a diverse spectrum of clients, from first-time homeowners to luxury home buyers.

KBJ Group, led by Mohit Kamboj aka Mohit Bharatiya, intends to extend its footprint in the affordable housing segment, which is a crucial growth driver in the Indian real estate market, in addition to new developments.

Mohit Kamboj, CEO of KBJ Group, commented on the company's expansion plans "We are excited to capitalise on the growth opportunities in the Indian real estate market and are confident that our solid track record and commitment to delivering high-quality projects will allow us to meet our growth objectives. We are devoted to providing the finest possible experience for our consumers and are convinced that our expansion plans will help us achieve that aim."

According to recent projections, the Indian real estate sector will develop at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2023 and 2028 and is expected to continue increasing in the future years. Mohit Kamboj's KBJ Group, which has a solid track record of delivering high-quality residential and commercial developments, intends to capitalise on this growth opportunity by launching new projects in key regions around the country. With the Indian real estate market exhibiting significant indications of revival, KBJ Group is well-positioned to capitalise on growth possibilities and solidify its position as an industry leader. In addition, the company also intends to expand into other markets, such as construction, property management, and infrastructure development.



The KBJ Group, headed by Mohit Kamboj, has always been a trailblazer in the real estate sector, and we can't wait to see what 2023 has in store for them.

Mohit Kamboj was born in Amritsar but belongs to Varanasi where he did his Studies ! Mohit Kamboj aka Mohit Bharatiya, completed his bachelor's degree in commerce and economics from a renowned Mumbai institution in 2002. Mohit Kamboj founded KBJ Group after graduating.

The KBJ Group is a private conglomerate that works in bullion, jewellery, entertainment, real estate, and hospitality. CEO Mohit Kamboj formed the company. His wife, Aksha Kamboj, also joined the management board.

The KBJ Group is a leading family-owned business in Mumbai. The family business tradition has enabled the organisation to expand into various industries. KBJ Group employs between 200 to 250 workers. In addition, Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya Foundation works for social and environmental progress as part of the KBJ Group's CSR Initiative.

