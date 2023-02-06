Mohit Yadav Introduces IT Security Aspirants To Top-notch Cybersecurity Trends Of 2023

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/PNN): With numerous cyberattacks affecting the privacy of citizens and corporates, ensuring cybersecurity has become a growing concern in 2023. In 2022, India witnessed the highest number of cyberattacks on government agencies, showing an increase of 95 per cent from the previous year. Industry experts believe that state-sponsored hackers are likely to go after cloud services in 2023.

Craw Security To The Rescue!

Understanding the gravity of such threats, Mohit Yadav, an ethical hacker, is training IT security experts in cybersecurity. He does so through Craw Security, a cybersecurity training and consulting firm he founded to contribute to the cause.

Craw Security was founded to train passionate IT security aspirants in cybersecurity. While the issue of compromised cybersecurity keeps increasing across the country, there is a lack of adequate resources to manage the crisis. With Craw Security, Mohit aims to fill this gap by giving dynamic cybersecurity experts to the country.

Moreover, Craw Security was recently awarded a certification of appreciation by NASSCOM & MeitY FutureSkills Prime for commendable efforts in promoting NASSCOM certification 2022.

A Wholesome Curriculum

Considering the need for holistic cybersecurity in different sectors and industries, Mohit has designed a range of different 1-year certification and diploma courses for Craw Security. The training institution allows learners to choose the cybersecurity course they are most interested in and get trained in the same.

Some of the most sought-after courses at Craw Security include:

- Python Programming Course

- Basic Networking Course

- Linux Essentials Course

- Certified Ethical Hacking Course

- Penetration Testing Course



- Cyber Forensics Investigation

- Bug Bounty Hunting Course

- Mobile Application Security Course

- Endpoint Security Course

Such diploma and certification courses allow learners to upskill themselves and provide rock-solid cybersecurity solutions to the companies they work in. To provide students with much-needed hacker training experience in the field of IT security, Mohit offers them 1-year memberships, giving them the opportunity to work with Craw Security and apply the skills they learned.

Getting On The Bandwagon Of The Latest Cybersecurity Trends

"It won't be long before you lose relevance in the industry if you're not in sync with the ongoing cybersecurity trends," says Mohit. While offering cybersecurity training and consulting services to his students and business enterprises, respectively, Mohit stresses the importance of the trends relevant in 2023.

In all his lectures and workshops, Mohit conveys the importance of modern cybersecurity trends in 2023, such as automotive hacking, the rise in cloud vulnerability, data breaches, the dangerous potential of AI, and more.

To keep the public updated about the current state of cybersecurity in the country and relevant trends, Mohit has also launched Cyber Varta, an InfoSec Talk Show. The talk show features insightful conversations with noted cybersecurity experts and their take on enhancing IT security in India.

Craw Academy On Your Mobile Screens

To help cyber-enthusiasts obtain valuable information and get trained on the go, Mohit has launched the Craw Academy application on Google Play Store. The application provides users with free tools, videos, toolkits, tutorials, assignments, and news updates from the world of cybersecurity.

With initiatives like these, Mohit and his team at Craw Security do their best to spread awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and revolutionize IT security in India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

