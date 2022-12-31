MOIL appoints Ajit Kumar Saxena as chairman and managing director

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Ajit Kumar Saxena assumes charge as chairman and managing director of MOIL. Prior to it, Saxena held the position of director for operations at RINL-Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant. He has 36 years of experience in the steel sector with a wide experience in technical, operational and project management areas.



He started his career as a management trainee for technical at Steel Authority of India (SAIL) in 1986, and after that, held various positions during his long tenure at SAIL, such as chief general manager for Mills, IISCO, Burnpur, and general manager for Bhillai steel plant, among others.

MOIL is a miniratna state-owned manganese ore mining company headquartered in Nagpur, India. With a market share of 50 per cent, it is the largest producer of manganese ore in India. MOIL operates 11 mines in adjoining districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

