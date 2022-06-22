Monetas Global launches biggest staking programme to earn MNTG tokens

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/PNN): Monetas Global, a new generation blockchain gaming solutions company, has launched its biggest staking programme for its community members to lock and earn MNTG tokens in a decentralised manner akin to making interest from a high-yield savings bank account.

At the biggest staking program launch event held in Jammu in association with Nelson Mandela Nobel Prestigious Peace Award on June 11, Monetas Global stated that the staking mechanism aims to increase further the utility of the Monetas ecosystem and its related platforms.

Staking is yet another example of the power of decentralisation, where the tokens or currency are used to validate transactions on a network to earn rewards or interest. It is a very robust mechanism to facilitate consensus in a decentralised manner and trumps the measly rates banks offer.

"Monetas' staking is a much-anticipated scheme that will allow our community members to lock and earn MNTG tokens, which will only increase scarcity on the open market." Monetas has a large community of supporters, each of whom now has the opportunity to earn MNTG tokens in a decentralised fashion, similar to making interest on a high-yield savings bank account. We see a lot of promise in the market. "We are launching more than 100 hypo casual games in the market after the debut of Ludo games," stated Dr Mayur Shrivastav, CEO of Monetas Global.



The company is introducing a gaming series including titles like "To the Moon," "Race to the Moon," and "Shoot to the Moon." Along with Ludo and Rummy, the corporation is developing most of the real money games played around the world, such as poker, spin wheel, Teen Patti, Roulette, Blackjack, and so on. MNTG is the first platform that allows the use of any crypto asset.

MNTG tokens can also be integrated into various blockchain gaming platforms without limitations. It changes the outlook of the entire virtual payments and allows the users to use them for transactions on multiple integrated gaming solutions.

