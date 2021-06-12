Moneycontrol app's monthly active users six times larger than its closest competitor for May 2021 - Similarweb

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Moneycontrol, India's leading business and financial news platform reigns supreme as its app rules the roost with the highest audience engagement on Google Playstore.

According to the May'21 Monthly Active Users (MAUs) for mobile app (Android) report by Similarweb - with 2.5M+ Daily Active Users (DAUs), the Moneycontrol app recorded 6.15M+ Monthly Active Users (MAUs), 6x larger than their closest competitors - Investing.com (0.97M MAUs). The app has also surpassed - The Economic Times (0.94M MAUs), ET Markets (0.56M MAUs), and Stock Edge (0.32M MAUs).

For over a decade, the Moneycontrol app has been the go-to destination for all investors and traders when it comes to tracking the business and finance industry. It provides users with relevant, comprehensive information; delivers real-time updates from the BSE, NSE, MCX, and NCDEX exchanges, ensuring one can track Indices (Sensex, Nifty), Stocks, Futures, Options, Mutual Funds, Commodities and Currencies with relative ease.



Their resounding success is attributed to its constant endeavor to enable the investors with incisive data and the right knowledge that helps them make informed investment decisions. Through its easy-to-use interface, availability of content from all corners of the world, the Moneycontrol app makes news tracking simple and easy.

Carrying forward its objective to serve audiences with an engaging and exhaustive platform, Moneycontrol is consistently transforming its services and offerings. Yet again, just as its audiences, the financial news and information platform proves its mettle by staying at the top of its game.

