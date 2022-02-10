Moneycontrol Pro gains 500,000 paying subscribers in 36 months

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Moneycontrol Pro, the subscription-based financial platform from Network18 & Media Investments Ltd, has extended its reach with over 500,000 active and paying subscribers. The digital platform achieved this feat within just 36 months of its launch.

This massive endeavour has been made possible due to the continual support, encouragement and assessment from the readers and subscribers. In 2021, Moneycontrol Pro was positioned as the only Indian publisher to rank in the top 20 global digital news subscription providers, ranking third in Asia, said a report from the International Federation of Periodical Publishers.

The number of Moneycontrol Pro's paying subscribers is more than the circulation of India's largest financial daily.

With 5 lacs subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro intends to serve as a helping hand to its users by amplifying their wealth creation journey to enrich their awareness around business and finance. The platform provides noise-free information, feasible investment solutions, exclusive and informative trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and sharp opinion. To outdo its competitions, Moneycontrol Pro focuses on clutter-free content, backed with on-point research and insights, along with innovative tools. All these efforts, combined, have helped the platform establish itself as a trusted brand in the market.

Giving an overview of the success of Moneycontrol Pro over the months, Manoj Nagpal, Business Head - B2C Revenue, Moneycontrol, shared, "Since its inception, Moneycontrol Pro has constantly strived to add value to its users by keeping the subscriber's interests at the core. Data-backed, analytical, and actionable content being a key differentiator, we have innovated and expanded our offerings concerning new content, coverage, and user experience. Our subscriber-first approach has seen us present clutter-free insights from market gurus, actionable investment solutions, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and an ad-free experience to enhance their understanding of all things business and finance. Having a pulse over their needs and demands has seen us be able to achieve this landmark milestone and gives us all the encouragement going forward to add more value to the user and make them smarter investors."

Moneycontrol Pro's Strong Content Offering

Since its inception in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has dedicatedly offered valuable content to subscribers in sync with their interests and demands. The platform also extended hands for transformative collaborations, one of which was the editorial content partnership with the Financial Times. Further, Moneycontrol Pro dispensed a wide variety of content and research to its users with monthly webinars called MC Pro Masters Virtual, headed by leaders and experts. The average attendance in these seminars is 25,000. These online summits helped the viewers in broadening their outlook and comprehending important events that have a bearing on their investments.



The trust and confidence shown by the subscribers have encouraged Moneycontrol Pro to work towards refining their content with the need of the hour. As a mark of gratitude, the platform offers Gift a Story and PRO experience to their loyal users that enable the PRO subscribers to have the liberty to share up to 5 premium articles every month with non-PRO users. Introduced in December, the PRO experience lets non-PRO viewers get a glimpse of all benefits that come with the premium content on the PRO section on the Web and App.

In recent months, Moneycontrol Pro has added a host of exclusive features which include Know Before you Invest, a comprehensive analysis of a stock for wiser investment. Big Shark Portfolios aims at getting the hang of the big sharks of the investment world and their skills. Another important feature is the Economic Calendar which helps subscribers to keep an eye on the major financial events across the world and their impact on markets. In addition, the research team has come up with a new and improved section with 214 companies across 24 sectors.



The Pro experience can now be accessed on desktop as well mobile app, with exclusive trackers on the latest updates. Subscribers also get additional discounts on online trading events such as Option Omega, Quants League, and Traders Carnival. If you are not a part of the PRO family already, do not wait any longer. Get the latest buzz from the finance world with a single click here!



Currently, Moneycontrol Pro is running a limited time period offer PRO399 which can be availed with the coupon code -- PRO399 -- on the android app or desktop. iOS users can apply this coupon through the desktop and use the same login on their device to access Pro.

