Monster.com in association with Microsoft launches 'Velocity': virtual career fair for Microsoft Certified Cloud Professional

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Monster.com, a Quess company, the world's first online recruiting platform and India's leading digital career solutions provider, in association with Microsoft launches Velocity - a virtual career fair for Cloud Professionals, to be held from 13th - 17th December 2021.

With the aim to create a hub of certified cloud coders in India, Monster.com and Microsoft are collaborating to create a talent revolution in the industry through upskilling professionals with Microsoft certifications, and bridging the gap between qualified candidates and the most sought-after recruiters in the country.

While the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital transformation and emerging technologies across industries, there has been a tremendous increase in the demand for certified cloud coders in India. Data from Monster.com indicates that the demand for cloud professionals has seen an uptrend with cloud-related roles taking up nearly 10% of total jobs with 3 lakh active job seekers in November 2021.

Skills such as Cloud computing, AWS/Azure, Cloud Migration, SAP, Cloud Security, Machine Learning/AI are highly pursued by recruiters in the cloud space. Further, it was noted that the demand for cloud-related roles has grown exponentially since last year (+40%), with over 608,000 cloud professionals across all verticals in India.

Share of Cloud jobs (month-on-month), as per data from Monster.com



While the cloud market in India is expanding and expected to grow 26% by the end of 2022, there is an emerging talent gap prevailing in the industry due to the lack of adequate skilling. Velocity was conceptualised to cater to this burgeoning demand in the industry, providing skilling opportunities for candidates to undertake Microsoft Cloud Certifications while offering recruiters a unique access to Microsoft certified talent.



The Velocity Virtual Career Fair intends to cater to over 25,000 participants with over 50 hiring partners and 400+ job opportunities. Partnering with Microsoft and its learning partners, Velocity offers candidate certifications in the solution areas of Infra, Applications, Data, AI, Security, Compliance and Identity, among others, through exam preparation bundles, discounted vouchers, etc. The platform offers guides for the path the candidates might want to take from Fundamental to Expert level courses. Velocity is an exclusive career fair aimed at Microsoft certified professionals with 1 - 8 years of experience.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster APAC & ME, a Quess company, said, "It is no surprise that the demand for cloud professionals in India is continuing to expand to exponential heights, having grown over 40% since last year. There is also an increasing demand for Microsoft-certified coders and cloud coders in the industry today. With this in mind, we are delighted to announce our collaboration with Microsoft to launch Velocity, our joint endeavour to bridge the talent gap in India's cloud market through candidate upskilling and facilitation of top recruiter interactions with Microsoft-certified coders."

Indrani Choudhury, Chief Learning Officer, Microsoft India, said, "Adding a Microsoft Certification to your resume can make you stand out and give you the edge you need to get your next job. With a Microsoft Certification you validate your skills and ability and showcase your energy and commitment to embrace learning new technologies. Sixty percent of IT hiring managers stated that applications with IT certifications are significantly more likely to be reviewed. Velocity is a unique Career Fair hosted by Monster and sponsored by Microsoft for fulfilling the demand of our 50+ Microsoft Cloud Partners who are looking to hire young professionals who have earned Microsoft cloud certifications!"

The registrations for Velocity are open till 13 December 2021 and interested candidates can register for free and login using the below link -

www.monsterindia.com/velocity/register?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=Velocity.

