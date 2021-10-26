Monster.com launches Aspire Platform: A recruiting solution comprising of proprietary assessment tests and virtual career fairs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Monster.com, a Quess company, the world's first online recruiting platform and India's leading digital career solutions provider, continues its legacy of bringing paradigm shifts to the world of recruitment, with the launch of Aspire - a multi-faceted recruiting solutions platform.

This platform allows candidates to take assessment tests for a host of industry functions that proves their job readiness. The Aspire platform would also be the gateway to register for all Monster organised Virtual Career Fairs. To kick-off the same, Monster is hosting Aspire VCF, India's biggest career drive for young professionals to be held on 9, 10, and 11 November 2021. Through Aspire platform and VCF, Monster aims to form an effective campus connection and provide placement support to entry-level talent.

Monster.com - having led digital talent acquisition for over two decades - through the "Monster First Job Program", intends to cater to the growing demand for freshers in the industry. With an aim to solve the complex entry-level hiring problem, Aspire assessments have been designed by academic experts and industry veterans to provide a holistic benchmark to assess candidate potential. The comprehensive function-specific assessment tests to help recruiters find the brightest candidates from a massive pool of young untested talent with a single score. Aspire will provide the participating candidates lucrative job opportunities while also offering recruiters access to a pool of pre-assessed quality young professionals with a high propensity of joining and a low attrition rate.

The Aspire Virtual Career Fair intends to cater to over 1,00,000 participants not only from premium colleges but also from non-premium institutes who often are not accessible to employers but are extremely talented and have a high propensity of joining. Aspire would provide candidates from Tier 2/3/4 Indian cities an opportunity to get recruited by top global firms, in turn democratizing recruitments while driving a deeper social change. The comprehensive Job Assessment Test will pave way for a more efficient recruiting mechanism giving recruiters pre-assessed curated profiles while giving candidates an edge stand-out from other aspiring freshers.

Having already provided recruiting solutions to diversity and BFSI candidates through T.R.I.U.M.P.H, India's largest diversity & inclusion campaign and recruitment drive, and FinRise, the country's biggest fair exclusively for finance and allied professionals, Monster.com is set to make its mark in the fresher hiring space from 9th to 11th November through the biggest virtual career fair for young professionals, Aspire VCF.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com, a Quess company, said, "With hiring slowly but steadily bouncing back after the setback of COVID-19, job opportunities for entry-level talent are on the rise. Even as there is no dearth of talent among the younger demographic, recruiters often struggle to identify the right fit for their organisations among newer entrants to the workforce. Keeping this in mind, we have curated Aspire, dedicated to the Gen Z workforce, with an aim to bring potential candidates in touch with the most sought-after employers and in turn help recruiters find the right match from a pool of quality assured talent."

The registrations for Aspire are open till 11th November 2021 and interested candidates can register for free and login using the below link - www.monsterindia.com/aspire/career-fair.html.



Aspiring candidates can know more about the assessments tests using the below link - www.monsterindia.com/aspire.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

