Month-long safety drive launched by Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): A month-long safety drive has been launched by Indian Railways to prevent derailments and other types of potential accidents.

The special drive started today.



Senior officers from Railway Board, Zonal Railways and Divisions have been instructed to go to various sections, lobbies, maintenance centres, and work sites, and carry out a thorough review of working practices to check and enforce safe operation and maintenance practices prescribed to prevent accidents/unusual incidents.

Emphasis has been given to observance of signalling aspects and braking practices by Assistant Loco Pilots/ Loco Pilots; Observance of Speed Restrictions; Counselling of operators of Track Machines/Tower Wagons; Work Site protection; prevention of short-cuts, a release said on Sunday.

Officers have been instructed to spend sufficient time on the ground to observe the operational, maintenance, and working practices, and interact with staff on the right and wrong practices to understand the problems being faced by field staff and provide solutions. (ANI)

