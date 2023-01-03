Moo Beyond Delivers 100 per cent Desi A2 Ghee Online Pan India

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/PNN): Moo Beyond, India's most trusted A2 ghee brand, delivers 100 per cent desi A2 ghee online in less than 72 hours across India. Moo Beyond's 100 per cent organic A2 ghee comes from its in-house production farm and with major testing and authentication certifications, testifying to its purity and authenticity. In the coming years, the brand envisions launching its full-fledged e-commerce website to cater to a larger customer base. Moreover, Moo Beyond plans to add organic A2 paneer and A2 curd to expand its product portfolio and move into a new market.

Moo Beyond was founded by Janardhan Babu more than a decade ago to address the gaps in the organic dairy product market in India. Organic dairy products are healthier and more beneficial than non-organic dairy products. The reason behind this is the fact that organic milk contains more nutritional benefits like omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. India is now the world's biggest dairy industry in terms of milk production. However, a large chunk of the Indian population, mostly urban, finds it hard to organic milk and milk products due to the lack of reliable organic dairy brands. In this scenario, Moo Beyond offers certified 100 per cent organic A2 ghee to pan-Indian customers.

While discussing the brand's future plan, Janardhan Babu shares, "Of course, we are looking forward to adding more products like A2 paneer and A2 curd to our offerings to be able to capture more market share. With that vision, we are on our way to increasing the production capacity of our in-house production farms. We are all set to increase the number of Malnad Gidda and Hallikar cows on our farms. However, that does not mean Moo Beyond will compromise the quality of its products. We take pride in offering the best-in-class products and that won't change ever."



The Moo Beyond team is a team of hard-working, passionate, and dedicated individuals who push beyond limits to deliver the highest quality products. Moo Beyond is a certified brand for organic products. The company has ISO 22000 certification along with other prestigious certifications from FDA, USDA, Canada Organic, and HACCP.

Recent years have witnessed a sharp rise in the demand for organic dairy and dairy products in India. As a result, organic dairy farming is also gaining popularity in the country as an alternative solution. Moo Beyond is dedicated to providing A2 ghee without compromising quality, taste, and consistency. It also aims to partner with other businesses to become a market leader in the coming times.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

