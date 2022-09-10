MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey stresses on the value of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' at BRICS CCI's event Startup Stories

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/GPRC): BRICS CCI hosted the 2nd edition of the Start-up Series 'Start-up Stories: Unfolding the Unicorn journey' aimed at providing a wholesome approach for young entrepreneurs and building young leaders to effectively articulate their ideas in a meaningful manner by networking, mentorship, partnerships, and funding for young entrepreneurs.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt of India, graced the event as the chief guest. He spoke about the Indian values in Startup culture. Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman BRICS CCI, responsible for conceptualising the event, stated "We have the power of innovation, we have new ideas, we are full of youthful energy and we are changing the way of doing business. Our start-ups are changing the rules of the game."

Ruhail Ranjan (Head, Investment Vertical, BRICS CCI) highlighted the key role of Central Govt policies in nurturing the startup ecosystem.



Bibin Babu (Convenor Investment Vertical, BRICS CCI) stated that the only thing that can make global citizenship possible are Startups.

A one-of-kind lineup of eminent Unicorn and Soonicorn founders presented their experiences and thoughts as speakers and panelists, were- Prashant Pitti (Co-Founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip.com), Dr Vaibhav Kapoor (Founder, PristynCare); Gajendra Jangid (Co-Founder and CMO, CARS24), Alakh Pandey (Founder and CEO, Physicswallah), Varun Alagh (Co-Founder and CEO, Mamaearth), Dr Jitendra Das (Director, FORE School of Management), Aseem Garg (Founder, DCDC Kidney Care), Smiti Bhatt Deorah (Co-founder Advantage Club), Jitendra Sharma (Founder, HairOriginals), Bibin Babu (Co-founder, Payiza), Amit Singhal (Founder and CEO, Fluid Ventures), Sushil Sharma (Founder and CEO, Marwari Catalysts Pvt. Ltd.), Prashant Narang (Founder and CEO, Agility Ventures), Rajesh Sawhney (Board Member, GSF India), Sandro Stephen (Vice President, Indian Angel Network), Avi Mittal (MD, Golden Ace Ventures LLP), Teja Gudluru (Founder and CEO, UDo-Now).

The power-packed event had an audience including Hugo Javier Gobbi- Ambassador, Embassy of Argentina in New Delhi, stated that Indian IT establishment in Argentina is one of the most recent developments in the affable relation of the two countries and Hayet Talbi EP Bilel, Ambassador, Embassy of Tunisia in New Delhi, congratulated BRICS CCI for being at the forefront for promoting youth entrepreneurship.

The event was co-powered by FORE School of Management, WAI WAI India and supported by Payiza, Golden Ace Ventures LLP, TV BRICS, TheBrandStory, and Startup India, came to a phenomenal conclusion with Raunaq Jaisinghani (Investment Specialist, Invest India) delivering the valedictory address and Vote of Thanks by Dipen Shah (Member, BRICS CCI) and Dr Abhay Kaushik (The Brand Story).

This story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

