Mos has launched Aadhaar Pay, one more step towards Digital India

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/SRV): As we know, India is moving towards a cashless society.

Now consumers can make payments through Aadhaar Pay at all MOS digital kendras. MOS Utility Pvt Ltd is facilitating Aadhaar number enabled financial transaction named Aadhaar Pay, through bio-metric machines as part of its drive to convert the country into a cashless system.

In a store, a purchaser is excited about purchasing many products. Along these lines, assuming that the purchaser can purchase the products, they can pay through Aadhaar Pay. So as of now the vendor can utilize Aadhaar Pay and get the payment.

The customers have to know their Aadhar card number which is connected to their bank account. They would need to utilize their unique finger impression that is verified with their Aadhaar card. Furthermore solely after verifying their finger impression, the exchange would be finished by the bank.

As a technology partner to the key governments, MOS Utility will now be extending their hand towards Prepaid Open Card and Cash Management Service (CMS) including NSDL Payments Bank. MOS Utlity Pvt Ltd believes that branchless banking tie-up will give a boost to its online presence and more people will be able to avail themselves to use banking facilities from their neighborhood.

MOS Utility Pvt Ltd is a next generation financial service provider that specializes in Fin-tech. Starting its operations in 2008, the company has come a long way to service an impressive nine million transactions per month and manages over 300 employees. The company's strength is its connection with a network of 1 lakh+ agents, 5,000+ distributors, 300+ master distributors, more than 60 API partners, and still growing all across India. It is also associated with some of the Megacorps like IRCTC, Bank Of India, Yes Bank Limited, MTDC, IATA, TATA AIG, Kotak life, UTI providing services of Banking, Travels, Insurance, Utility and Entertainment since 13 years.



Commenting on the development, Chirag Shah, Director of MOS Utility Pvt Ltd, said, "It is with great happiness and pride that we announce about Aadhaar Pay with MOS Retails & Distributors to extend banking services to the far corners of the country. This will not only ensure growth in our scalable model but also help in achieving the larger goal of bridging the financial inclusion gap between urban and rural India. It will take banking to the doorstep of customers and help them make informed choices and avail of MOS Utility services at their convenience."

Multi-Function Banking Kiosk is a new initiative by MOS Utlity. MOS Utility Kiosk Banking are small booths with internet connections established in villages with personnel to help the customers avail basic bank services like withdrawals, deposits and remittances. It will act as a touchpoint for the banks and the consumers.

The main mission of MOS Utility Pvt Ltd is to set up a nationwide seamlessly networked environment of connectivity for all online retail and mobile-linked demographics by facilitating e-commerce, banking, travel & utility services within their reach.

MOS Utility, with the help of its Prepaid Open Card, wants to leverage this tremendous opportunity to bring cards to the masses. However, there is a huge demand in rural and semi-urban areas where people want to join the digital bandwagon to buy goods online or avail online education. Prepaid Open Card offers cash loaded full KYC enabled cards through its retail network. Customers can obtain this assistance by finishing their KYC at the nearest MOS digital kendras and benefit it by crediting balance limit. Consumers can use this for online and offline transactions on any E-Commerce and Utilty Platforms giving them attractive cashback and reward points on every transaction.

As at the Latest Practicable Date, MOS Utility Pvt Ltd manages over 300 employees. Their agenda is to recruit more than 200 sales members by the end of 2022. As the company is connected to a network of agents, distributors, master distributors and API partners, they intend to set up a record of 3 Lakh agents, 4800 distributors, 400+ master distributors and 30 API partners annually. This plan will be initiated by a new bank branch of Prepaid Open Card.

As the company continues to upgrade the next generation platform while making the process tech-friendly for digital payments, a new mile stone awaits. We look forward to the agents for their leadership in their respective fields to achieve expansive growth among the consumers. This alliance is sure to catalyse the growth of branchless banking and drive financial inclusion further.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

