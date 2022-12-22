Moscow and New Delhi to enhance cooperation in key areas

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/GPRC): A delegation of the Moscow Department for External Economic and International Relations (DEEIR) and Business council for cooperation with India will pay an official visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on December 10-17.

The delegation is guided by Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Moscow City Government and DEEIR Head, leaders of the relevant departments of main financial and development institutions, as well as representatives of the Moscow business community.

Representatives of 15 Russian companies were chosen for B2B and B2G communication. They include developers of IT solutions, payment systems, modern telecommunications equipment and urban smart solutions, modern technologies in the automotive industries, manufacturers of vaccines, electric cars and additive components.

The visit includes strategy sessions, pitch sessions for Russian business, presentations of Russian investment and economic prospects for Indian partners.



"Domestic companies are focused on exporting goods, finding new partners, and building long-term relationships with companies in the medical and infrastructure industries. We will review our cooperation thoroughly, with due regard to the regional production specifics. I am sure that in the current foreign trade conditions such practice of presenting economic opportunities will foster deeper and stronger ties between Russian and Indian business communities,"- said Sergey Cheremin.

Representatives of Russian and Indian regions will pay special attention to the prospective trade and economic development with due regard for the changed financial environment and transport and logistics routes.

The program implies a profound business component aimed at developing foreign economic, investment and cultural cooperation between Moscow and Indian partners.

The presentation of the exhibition project "India as a Dream: a Journey to the East", created by the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve, will take place within the framework of the visit. The project will be launched in June 2023 in Moscow. More than 500 exhibits will be able to convey the centuries-old passion for Indian culture in Russia. The head of the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve, Elizaveta Fokina, will present the museum and its activities, while the manager of the project, Olga Sosnina, will present the exhibition to both Indian citizens and compatriots who are passionate about Russian culture.

