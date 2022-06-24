Mosdex's crypto arbitrage service is one step closer to customers

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/GPRC): Mosdex announced the launch of its crypto arbitrage service on a testnet of the cryptocurrency network. The new Mosdex crypto arbitrage service, which is being launched in Bitcoin and USDT, is an ideal way for ordinary users to create a passive income source.

In the current bear market, arbitrage has become one of the safest investment methods for regular users to immerse themselves in cryptocurrencies. For those who wish to invest in cryptocurrencies without the inherent risks of speculation, arbitrage is one of the safest methods to invest in the markets without facing the downsides of losing money if the market falls or when one wants to cash out.

In the bear market of this cryptocurrency industry, organized arbitrage trading activities are considered to be the safest investment trades for a majority of users.

Mosdex a Pretty Secret for Crypto Enthusiasts

It was a pretty well-kept secret for cryptocurrency enthusiasts as it was considered too technically relevant to most people. Things have changed in recent years as crypto arbitrage companies like Mosdex have found a way to make them available to a wider market. Arbitrage trading can make stable profits in a single transaction with relatively low risk by using the price difference of coin prices between cryptocurrency exchanges. It is a fully automated program that will ensure safe profits for users through cross-exchange arbitrage or cross-market arbitrage. This is how Mosdex can do it with its new fully automated arbitrage platform. "Many veterans of the cryptocurrency space are aware of arbitrage and have been using it for many years as a way to create passive income. It's a little more difficult for those new to crypto, so we decided to simplify the process and make this opportunity accessible to more people," said Mosdex's Founder Lodurr.

Who are not familiar with the technical aspects of the cryptocurrency, to get involved in the market. The new Mosdex crypto arbitrage service, which is being launched in Bitcoin or USDT, is an ideal way for ordinary users, who are not familiar with the technical aspects of the cryptocurrency, to get involved in the market. The service offers a simple and convenient way to buy and sell various cryptocurrencies without having to worry about the complex technical details.

Crypto arbitrage is a process of buying and selling different cryptocurrencies in order to profit from the price differences between exchanges. It is a relatively new concept and there are not many services that offer it. Mosdex is one of the first companies to offer this service and it is one step closer to becoming the go-to service for crypto arbitrage.



Mosdex has launched a customer benefit-sharing model. If no revenue is generated, Mosdex receives no revenue share and no fees are charged.

"We have been careful to align our interests with our customers, which is why we have chosen the benefit-sharing model. When our customers generate revenue, so are we. We don't want to lose our clients' capital to generate commissions for ourselves and not our clients. Some other arbitrage service providers charge a fee for total capital regardless of the outcome, but we only make sure our clients get a profit when they get it," says Freyr, CTO, Mosdex Chief Technology Officer.

Mosdex says that regular customers who previously arbitrated directly in the cryptocurrency market can generate better profits by servicing our cryptocurrency arbitrage platform.

Mosdex is a customer benefit-sharing model program that allows customers to generate revenue from arbitrating cryptocurrency markets.

What Are the Benefits of Using Mosdex?

The main benefit of using Mosdex is that customers can generate higher profits by arbitrating through the platform than they could by directly arbitrating the cryptocurrency market.

Mosdex has launched a customer benefit-sharing model in which it will share revenue with customers who help to generate it. The company says that those who regularly arbitrate in the cryptocurrency market can generate better profits by servicing its cryptocurrency arbitrage platform.

Mosdex says that its new model will provide an incentive for customers to help grow the platform, as they will be able to share in the revenue generated. The company hopes that this will lead to more customers using the platform and more successful trades being made.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

