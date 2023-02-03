Most anticipated book awards of Asia "Golden Book Awards" announces winners of 2023

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/SRV): Wings Publication is proud to announce the winners of the Golden Book Award 2023, a highly-acclaimed recognition program honoring exceptional Authors.

The Golden Book Awards recognizes Authors who have written impacting, creative and powerpack books, and showcases their commitment to excellence and leadership. This year's winners were selected from a pool of highly qualified nominees by a panel of independent judges.

The Jury to awards was Dr Kailash Pinjani (President Indian Authors Association), Dr. Deepak Parbat (Founder of Superfast Author) & Murali Sundaram (Founder of TLC). They had a scan through thousands of nominated books and selected winners. It took more than 3 months to scan thousands of books, interview a few shortlisted authors and finally announce the winners.

"We are thrilled to recognize these Authors for their outstanding contributions to the world of literature," said Manika Singh, CEO, of Wings Publication International and Literary Director to Awards. "Their passion, dedication, and achievements serve as a testament to the innovation and hard work that drives literature and books forward."

The winners of Golden Book Awards 2023 are:-

Deepak Chopra - The Seven Spiritual Law Of Success: A practical guide to achieving your dreams

Ashneer Grover - Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups

Jeff Kinney - Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode

J.K Rowling - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

Gaur Gopal Das - Energize Your Mind: A Monk's Guide to Mindful Living

Ruskin Bond - How To Live Your Life

Namita Thapar - The Dolphin and the Shark: Stories on Entrepreneurship

Kamlesh Patel - The Wisdom Bridge: Nine Principles to a Life that Echoes in the Hearts of Your Loved Ones

Geeta Piramal - Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life | Official Biography of the chairman of Bajaj Group

Sneh Desai, Sunil Tulsiani & Brian Tracy - Ultimate Secrets to Wealth

Raj Shamani - Build, Don't Talk: Things You Wish You Were Taught in School

Bhupendra Singh Rathore - The Magic of Thinking Rich

Deepak Bajaj - Network Marketing in 60 Minutes

Deepti Naval - A Country Called Childhood: A Memoir

Lijeesh Kumar - ORMMAKAL ENTE URAKKAM KEDUTHUNNU

CHAVI SINGHAL - UNBELIEVABLE...

Gundal Vijay Kumar - PATH

Shafeena - Divine Thoughts for Delicate Relationships

Dr ALOKPARNA DAS - Abodes of the Sun God

Dr Vaidehi Taman - Sikhism Vs Sickism



Sakshi Raj Kumar - Sprinkles of the Inner Mind

Dr Arti Vajpai - Tanav kam Karen Bhagwat Geeta ke Madhyam se

Sanjay Ambala Parambath - KANMANI

Aashima Arora - #True Love and A Cookie Box

Vidya Shivaraj - Kalki Avatar

Kollorob - Ten Tales of Ten Stories

Vaibhavi Pandey - Bronze and Mahogany

Kunjal Shah - 7 Golden Ways of Parenting

Dr Ashok D'cruz - Malayala Gaveshanam Akavum Puravum

Tapan Ghosh - SIGNPOSTS - Life simplified in 100 quotes

Dr Kumar Nanaware - Postmortem of Postmortem

(MANOJ KUMAR JHA 'MANU') , (PRANJALI)

Prachi Sachdev - Dear Son, You Can't Stay Little Always

Dr.(Mrs) Priyanka Roy - BEYOND THE FAIRY TALES

Babita Rani - Perform Your Way to Success - 11 Secrets to Help you achieve Holistic Peak Performance

Juhi Agrawal - Garbh Sanskar: Ancient secrets to give birth to genius

Ramesh Rajini - Friction-Free Parenting

Abhijeet Bhattacharjee - Event Management: A Zero Investment Startup Business

TV Sajith - Bhoomi Pilarum Pole

Anu Menon - The Gift of Emotions

Pardeep Pathak - Dil ki Tamana

Vincent Baby - 101 Stories of Blissful Workplace

Wings Publication International extends its warmest congratulations to all of this year's winners and looks forward to recognizing their continued success in the future.

Wings Publication is fastest growing publishing company in Asia having offices in UAE and India and partner offices in Singapore, South Africa, and Australia. It supports first-time authors to polish their books and make them international standards in association with International Authors Association.

For more information, please visit: www.goldenbookawards.com

