Most popular treks in Kashmir for 2022

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/ATK): Are you planning a trekking holiday in Kashmir in 2022? Well, first of all, congratulate yourself for making such a right decision.

After all, nothing can compare to the experience of trekking amidst the astounding beauty of the "Paradise on Earth., No matter what trek you are on, you are sure to enter the old-world charm and the beautiful world of mountains and valleys, with the Himalayas as the backdrop.

One can plan a hike in Kashmir in summers as well as winters. The summer treks promise a thrilling experience across the sprawling meadows and fascinating landscapes of Kashmir, and the winter treks are just perfect for thrill-seekers and snow enthusiasts.

It is time to have a look at some of the most popular treks in Kashmir that are a favorite among the tourists and the locals.

1. Kashmir Lakes Trek - 7- 8 days, moderately tough hike

Kashmir is full of some beautiful lakes that are nestled in the hills and have contributed to the unparalleled charm of the state. Exploring those unexplored lakes in Kashmir not only takes you on an unforgettable journey but also introduces you to the culture of Kashmir. One covers the popular high altitude famous lakes such as Gadsar, Satsar, Vishansar, and Gangabal on the track, which is considered the most spectacular.

Highlights- On the way, you come across bubbling streams amidst the lush meadows and will find yourself surrounded by majestic mountain peaks and passes at all times. Observe the rich flora and fauna of the Himalayan region as the trek will gradually take you to an elevation of 2000-4000 meters. The lakes themselves are the magical part of the trip as they keep changing their colors. Spend some time at the Harmukh Peak and feast your eyes on the inspiring nature around.

2. Naranag Gangabal Trek - 7 days, Easy hike

Trekking to Gangabal Lake is just a dream come true for nature lovers as well as photography enthusiasts. Gangabal Lake is located in the foothills of Mount Harmukh and offers a picture-perfect view against the backdrop of the mighty mountain. You will enter the lesser-known region of Bandipora and will be welcomed with some unsurpassed views of the Valley.

Highlights- The trek will unravel beautiful gorges and ridges and keep you mesmerized by the changing landscape. The pleasant weather and amazing nature around will keep you rejuvenated all along the trek. Enjoy the scenic views of the Jhelum River and the multi-hued flowers on the green grassy fields. The crystal-clear lakes of Kundsar and Sarbal are sure to fill your mind and soul with huge joy and peace.

3. Kolahoi Glacier trek- 5 days, Moderate hike

The historic valley glacier, Kolahoi Glacier, is also known as the "Goddess of Light," as it is the origin of major rivers like Jhelum and Lidder. Get ready for an adventurous outing in the lap of nature as you walk towards the hanging glacier above the Lidder Valley. The glaciated valley with its green meadows and waterfalls is indeed a sight to behold.



Highlights- Capture the essence of Kashmir as you walk on the trail that leads you through lush green forests, across fascinating streams, and mesmerizing lakes. Experience complete joy and rejuvenation as you breathe in the fresh mountain air and walk through the sprawling valleys in the Himalayas across the exciting terrain and whopping altitude. The region is home to the Gujars, and it is indeed exciting to meet the sheepherders on the way.

4. Tarsar Marsar trek - 7 days, Easy trek

Get ready for an unwinding experience as you go for the Tarsar Marsar trek in the lap of nature. This is where you get to experience the true heart of Kashmir as you find yourself surrounded by the most mesmerizing meadows and mountains. This is your true paradise if you are a nature lover and an adventurist.

Highlights- It is indeed a unique experience to trek by twin lakes that explores the calm side of the mighty nature in those pristine waters. Do not miss the opportunity to witness the diversity of the region and its impeccable beauty as the trek takes you through lush meadows and flower-decked valleys. Other highlights of this unforgettable trek include those grassy knolls, small streams, and lofty snow-clad mountains.

5. Sonmarg Vishansar Naranag Trek -8 days, Moderate trek

The charming Sonmarg Vishansar Naranag trek offers you some picturesque views of snow-covered mountains. The trek starts from Sonmarg and enters the Vishansar Valley, which is also known as the "Valley of medicinal plant.s" Get ready to enjoy the tranquility in the heart of nature as you pass through Gadsar, Satsar, and Gangabal lakes in the region. The crystal-clear ice-fed lakes look stunningly beautiful amidst the greenery-led meadows.

Highlights- The moderate trek will lead you through colorful meadows and alpine forests and offers some breathtaking views of the Valley along the -altitude passes. Spend some time by the Krishansar Lake and later make your way down through the colorful meadows and valleys filled with flowers. Feel the real charm of a nature walk as the trek passes upwards through the gorgeous meadows and passes the mountain streams. You can pitch a tent near the streams to enjoy some fantastic vistas around.

Take any of the above trips for a wonderful introduction to trekking in Kashmir. Given below are some tips to keep in mind before going trekking in Kashmir.

Do thorough research on the trek and the region before you make any plans or booking. This is because Kashmir has always been under the political microscope for many years now.

Some Tips

Kashmiris are warm and hospitable people who will go out of their way to make you feel at home. Still, one should be cautious about the places they visit in Kashmir for their own safety.

Consider the weather conditions, the difficulty level, and plan your trek accordingly. Gauge the difficulty level of the trek and your fitness before taking the leap.

Expect multiple army checkpoints during your trip and therefore carry all the essential documents and ID proof with you throughout the journey.

