Motadata recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration 2020

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mindarray Systems global product company offering IT Operations management product suite for Hybrid infrastructure under the brand name Motadata, announced it has been recognised as representative vendor in Gartner market guide for Network automation and orchestration, authored by analysts Josh Chessman, Andrew Lerner, Ted Corbett.

The report highlights shift in Network automation and orchestration moving from niche functions used by individual employees within I&O to providing robust solutions that enable high level of automation for network operations.

Motadata has been recognised as a representative vendor providing network automation as part of a suite of software. Motadata NMS Platform offers network automation features that enable organizations to respond more efficiently to changes needed across the network and have full visibility across IT Infrastructure

"Network automation is the strategic direction most enterprises are moving towards, by 2023 60% of Data Centre activities are expected to be automated, We are very happy to have our representation in the report as Motadata has enabled Enterprises, Telcos, & Government agencies to solve complex network monitoring problems and accelerated their digital initiatives." says Amit Shingala CEO Motadata

Motadata Platform enables the IT teams configure, manage, modify or upgrade devices remotely while also manages critical network changes and automate repetitive manual tasks across complex, multi-vendor networks, some of the key features

* Automate Configuration, Change, Backup & Restore



* Change Monitoring & Management: Stay up to date on configuration changes with alerts and view the changes that have been made.

* Leverage role-based access for complete control on who can make changes to devices & configurations to avoid un-authorized access

* Automate Alarm to incident management

Source : Gartner, Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration Tools -14 September 2020

The Market Guide provides Gartner's initial coverage of the market and focuses on the market definition, rationale for the market and market dynamics.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

