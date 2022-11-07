Motherland Hospital bags FE Gold Award for "Best Mother & Childcare Hospital" in North India

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/SRV): Motherland Hospital was recently felicitated at the prestigious FE Healthcare Summit Gold Awards in the category of "Best Mother & Childcare Hospital" in North India.

Founded in 2018, Motherland Hospital consists of state-of-the-art infrastructure, offering some of the best medical services, especially in the maternity and child-care segment. The hospital has dedicated birth-related departments such as Gynecology, Fetal Medicine, Maternity, Fertility, and Neonatology.

Expressing his elation at the achievement, Dr Babit Kumar, Director of the Motherland Hospital, said, "This recognition has encouraged us to further our efforts in quality healthcare. Motherhood and childbirth bring immeasurable joy to our lives. With our world-class and tech-enabled infrastructure, we pride ourselves on assisting families to cope with the challenges of pregnancy with the help of our expert crew of doctors and medical professionals in the most affordable way. We believe that it is our responsibility to provide a positive environment filled with care and compassion in our services."

Over the years, Motherland Hospital has made its mark amongst the foremost health centres for obstetrics in the country. The medical facility is a unit of the Sarla Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd. with experienced management personnel and founders. The hospital is relied upon by domestic and international patients alike. The award duly notes the quality and trustworthy institution Motherland Hospital has become.

Outlining the vision of Motherland Hospital on mother and childcare, Dr Karnika Tiwari, the Chief Operating Officer and the Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said, "The safety of the mother and the child is our foremost preoccupation. We handhold our patients through this journey with much care and accountability. To ensure a smooth birthing process and to assist critical motherhood, we leave no stone unturned: regular screenings, attention to nutrition, post-birth care of mother and child, and neonatal care are but some of the services of our tireless efforts."



The award ceremony, namely the Financial Express Healthcare Summit, was attended by eminent personalities across sectors, ranging from the media, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries to government and politics. During the event, several leaders of the industry shared their views on various topics, such as the vision of healthcare in the country, issues at hand in the pharmaceutical industry, the price sensitivity of medical services, and many others.



Some of the notable dignitaries from politics and government at the event included the Union minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar who shared their insights and vision on public health from a social and governmental perspective.

Among the notable health experts present were Dr V K Paul, member, Niti Aayog; Dr Balram Bhargava, the Chief Cardiothoracic Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, and the former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); Dr Anupam Sibal, the President of Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) and the Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group; and Dr Anurag Agarwal, dean, Biosciences and Health Research at the Trivedi School of Biosciences at the Ashoka University and the former director of the renowned Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

Further, some of the key business leaders such as Anant Goenka, executive director of the Indian Express; Satish Reddy, chairman, of the leading pharmaceutical company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories; Glenn Saldanha, chairman, Glenmark; Dr Krishna Ella, the founder of the company behind Covaxin, Bharat Biotech; the founder of Thyrocare, Dr A Velumani; and K Anand, the CEO of SRL Diagnostics.

