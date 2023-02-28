Mother's Day gifts and flowers from India Flower Mall

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mother's Day helps celebrate motherhood. The day provides an opportunity to convey the message of gratitude. Several people across the globe express themselves by sending Mother's Day gifts and flowers to India. India Flower Mall, a leading online gift delivery service in India, has released an exclusive range of flowers, gifts, and cakes for its customers. The company has also started booking advance orders for the occasion. The customers may book their orders and express their love for her.

Innovation and novelty are features of the series. The visitors may find an innovative combination of flowers, chocolates, dry fruits, and cakes that will resonate with their emotions. The fresh plants and flowers breathe a new fragrance into the relationship of the family members. The freshly baked cake and sweets add sweetness. One can also select dry fruits and fresh fruits to convey the message of healthy life ahead. Whether the client wants to send flowers or cakes to India, India Flower Mall is a viable option.

Service is a significant aspect of the package. India Flower Mall thrives for excellence in services. Timely delivery of flowers to India is essential to underline the significance. To fulfill its commitment to timely delivery, the company has opened several delivery points within each city. The reduction in delivery time also helps maintain the freshness of perishable products. Customers can easily book advance orders to send Mother's Day gifts to India through India Flower Mall.



CEO, Aarti Jain, expressed her satisfaction with the arrangement and said, "2023 will be the first year after Covid when people will celebrate the event freely. Therefore, we are expecting many more orders compared to previous years. The company has started its preparation several months in advance so that we can meet and exceed the customer's expectations. India Flower Mall has implemented AI based supply chain analytics to minimize the delivery time. The company assures the customers about the quality of its products and services."

India Flower Mall is a leading online florist and gifting website based in India. The company has been helping its customers across the globe connect with their loved ones on important events of life such as Valentine's Day, birthdays, and anniversaries.

For more information, please visit IndiaFlowerMall.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

