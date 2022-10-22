Moto e22s, that comes with fluid 90Hz IPS LCD display, Android 12 and more, goes on sale tomorrow on Flipkart

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola today announced the sale of its new moto e22s, starting 12 noon, October 22, 2022, on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The moto e22s boasts a stunning 16.51cm (6.5") IPS LCD display with built-in IPS technology, a 20:9 aspect ratio with a fluid 90Hz1 refresh rate.

With a premium look, great in-hand feel, and a specially crafted sleek yet sturdy design with beautiful looking visual patterns, the smartphone is bound to make heads turn. Additionally, with an IP52 water-repellent2 rating, you're never going to have to worry about minor spills and splashes. The device sports a 16MP AI powered camera system with Dual capture for video recording, with numerous other camera features. All this running on the purest form of Android OS, the Android™ 12.

Talking about battery life, it comes with a 5000mAh battery. Along with a massive battery backup, it also comes with massive storage, 64GB3 which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card4. Not just that, the moto e22s also comes with dual dedicated SIM slots along with a microSD card slot.

When it comes to performance, the moto e22s packs a MediaTek Helios G37 2.3 GHz octa-core processor with HyperEngine technology, which gives the phone a boost across the board. All this with 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, for smooth, fast and fluid response. Besides that, the moto e22s comes with some additional features, such as a side fingerprint sensor, moto gestures and more.

Availability and Pricing:

The moto e22s will go on sale from October 22, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart and leading retail stores at a disruptive price of just Rs 8,999, in two spectacular colors, Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

Know more at: https://www.flipkart.com/e22s-eco-black-64-gb/p/itm3f549884340a4?pid=MOBGGDUHYAMJVF5U



Offers:

Reliance Jio Offer:

Benefits from Reliance Jio worth Rs 2,549 - Including Rs 2000 cashback on recharge and Rs 549 discount on annual Zee5 membership.

Jio Offer details: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-e22-offer-2022

Annexure







Legal, claims and disclaimers

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. (c)2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Auto mode has a minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz; actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

2 Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

3 Check with your retailer for availability.

4 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

5 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

6 Supports up to 1TB microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)