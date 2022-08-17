Motorola launches moto tab g62 Wi-Fi and tab g62 LTE, disrupting the Indian tablet market

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Today, Motorola announced the launch of its latest addition in the tablet category, the moto tab g62 which features the powerful Snapdragon® 680 octa-core processor with best-in-class performance in its segment. The processor has an efficient 6nm process - with up to 20 per cent improvement in battery performance.* Consumers can buy the moto tab g62 Wi-Fi at an incredible price of just Rs. 15999*and tab g62 LTE at an exclusive price of just Rs 17999*.

Moto tab g62 comes with a dazzling 10.6" 2K display that extends an expansive edge-to-edge viewing experience along with allowing the consumers to experience shows and movies from their favourite streaming apps with razor-sharp details, thanks to Netflix and Amazon Prime video HD content certifications. Plus, you can view your screen safely thanks to TUV certified eye protection which reduces strain on your eyes. The display is also designed for increased outdoor visibility and better viewing angles.

Indulge in an immersive entertainment experience with crystal-clear multi-dimensional sound that flows all around you with quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®. The moto tab g62 also comes with standout software with Android 12 TM that makes the device more personal, safe, and effortless than ever.

Motorola's new tablet features unbelievable battery life with a 7700 mAh battery and a 20W rapid charger allowing the consumers to stream up to 12* hours on a single charge.

Furthermore, the sleek, premium, and metal design of the tablet gives you a bold, distinctive dual-tone finish and design that's one of a kind. It can hold tons of photos, songs, and movies with 64 GB of built-in storage2 and can always add up to 1 TB more using a microSD card2.

moto tab g62 includes built-in software and exclusive experiences that make it a true standout. Access your favourite movies, shows, games, and books all in one place with the Google Entertainment Space. Enjoy fun learning experiences designed just for kids with the dedicated Google Kid's Space. And keep multiple private profiles so the whole family can call this tablet their own.

The moto tab g62 comes in two variants, one with Wi-fi and one with LTE connectivity.

Availability & Pricing:

The moto tab g62 (Wifi only) will be available for sale starting 12 PM, 17 August 2022 at an exclusive price of just Rs. 15999 on Flipkart.

The moto tab g62 LTE will be available for pre-order from 12 PM, 17 August 2022 onwards and will go on sale starting 12 PM, 22 August 2022 at an exclusive price of just Rs. 17999 on Flipkart.

Know more at:

- Tab g62 (Wifi Only): < https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-moto-g62-4-64-lte-4-gb-ram-64-rom-10-61-inch-wi-fi-only-tablet-frost-blue/p/itmd0db128c9153e?pid=TABGEGBWUMGM9CYS&lid=LSTTABGEGBWUMGM9CYSXXELKC>

- Tab g62 LTE: < https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-moto-g62-4-64-lte-4-gb-ram-64-rom-10-61-inch-wi-fi-4g-tablet-frost-blue/p/itm760b6bd7b1dd4?pid=TABGEGBWRYZ4YGWN&lid=LSTTABGEGBWRYZ4YGWNPSOUGY>

