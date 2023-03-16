Motorola's incredible smartphone, moto g73 5G, goes on sale today from 12pm on Flipkart and other leading retail stores

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola today announced the sale of its all-new moto g73 5G, the smartphone that delivers an exceptional experience in every aspect, starting 12 noon on Flipkart and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital. The moto g73 5G is the perfect device for photography enthusiasts, with its 50MP camera with 2um Ultra Pixel technology, which has 1.5x larger pixels that capture 4 times more light, leading to stunning images with outstanding clarity, detail, and color accuracy. Whether you are taking pictures in low light or bright sunlight, the smartphone delivers exceptional results every time.



In addition to its impressive camera capabilities, the moto g73 5G is designed for ultra-powerful performance with India's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 930, one of the fastest** and most powerful processors in this segment, making it the ideal device for multitasking, streaming, gaming, and more. With 8 GB advanced LPDDR4X RAM, your apps and information stay ready in the background, so everything runs smoothly along with 128GB built in storage, easily extendable up to 1TB using a microSD card. The phone provides a true 5G experience with 13 5G bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation and 4X4 MIMO which ensures the most comprehensive coverage and blazing fast speeds.



Get ready to turn heads with the sleek, stylish, and premium design of moto g73 5G. With a stunning acrylic glass (PMMA) body measuring just 8.29mm slim, this smartphone is designed to make a statement. Plus, with an IP52 water repellent design, the phone stays safe against any accidental spills or splashes.



The moto g73 5G also flaunts an incredible 6.5" FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® to provide an ultra-immersive experience. The smartphone also features massive a 5000mAh battery and has 30W TurboPower™ charger in the box for faster charging. Moto g73 5G runs on the latest near stock AndroidTM 13 operating system, providing you with the latest features and security updates.



But that's not all - the moto g73 5G also comes with an interesting moto secure feature that ensures safety for you and your loved ones. With the moto secure feature, you get all the privacy features in one space. It has a secure folder, where you can keep your private files and apps. There's a pin scramble option that changes the pin layout every time so that nobody can guess your pin just by looking at your hand movements. Together with ThinkShield security and moto secure feature, moto g73 5G provides the safest Android experience in the segment. And with the additional Family spaces feature, you can keep your parent's or kids' smartphones in check.



Apart from all these features, the moto g73 5G also comes with promised upgrade to Android 14 plus 3 years of security updates. Overall, the moto g73 5G is everything you want in a smartphone - stylish, functional, and packed with features that make your life easier.



Availability and Pricing



The moto g73 5G will go on sale on today, 16th March 2023, from 12 noon onwards, in two stunning color variants - Midnight Blue, and Lucent White on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.



The smartphone comes with a launch price of Rs. 18,999. However, customers can buy moto g73 5G at an effective price of just Rs. 16,999.



Affordability Offers:



As a part of launch, Motorola has announced that customers can avail an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on exchange of an old device.



Consumers can also choose to avail No cost EMIs of 3 and 6 months from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and AXIS Bank starting at just Rs. 3,167.



Further, customers can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 on EMI purchases made using credit card on select banks*



To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/moto-73-gh24-98dh-store



Operator Offers:



- Consumers can avail additional benefits worth Rs. 5,050 from Reliance Jio.

- This includes Rs. 4,000 worth of cashbacks on select recharges plus and partner offers from Myntra and Zoom in worth Rs 1050.



To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g73-offer-2023

*T&C Apply. Effective price including the limited period exchange or bank offer.

** Basis internal testing



Annexure - Detailed Specifications









Legal, Claims and Disclaimers

[General]

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. (c)2023 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.



1[5G]

5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details.



2[Dolby trademark attribution statement]

Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.



3[Battery and charger] Battery life

All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.



Charger

Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.



4[Performance Claim]

Performance comparison between moto g73 5G and moto g62 5G, Antutu overall benchmark scores of 430,544 and 327,395 respectively.



5[Built-in storage]

Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.



6[Wide angle lens]

Compared to the measured area of a standard 78° (FOV) camera in the same aspect ratio.



7[Memory/ Storage/Color options/Dedicated Dual SIM Slot]

Varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability.



8[MicroSD Card]

Supports up to 1T microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.



9[Water Repellent]

Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.



10[ Themed App Icons & New Media Controls & Notification Permissions]

Works with compatible apps.



11[Per-App Language Preferences]

Works with compatible apps on supported languages.



12[Auto smile capture]

Auto smile capture can recognize up to 5 faces/people in the same frame.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

