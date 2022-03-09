MoU exchange between Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and mUni Campus Pvt. Ltd. for Centralized Campus Recruitment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): JNTUH has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with mUni Campus Pvt. Ltd. for Centralized Campus Recruitment portal services as a part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

In current job market, the real obstacle is not the availability of job, but the right resource at the right place filling the vacancy with all the required skill sets is a challenge. To overcome the same, mUni Campus has developed mUni Seagull platform for managing campus placement and internship activities.

Essentially, it is a job and career discovery platform which brings Students, Industry, and Colleges together on a single cloud platform aimed at reducing challenges in the job and talent discovery process, resulting an improved job placement of the university. This MoU provides JNTUH a cloud-based robust digital infrastructure for improving learning outcomes, improving efficiency, and effectiveness of the entire education system. With this platform recruiters can seamlessly recruit students from JNTU Hyderabad and its Affiliated Colleges for full time as well as internship opportunities from anywhere. Now, JNTUH can manage the entire end to end campus recruitment process which includes campus request form, shortlisting, AI proctored assessment, group discussion etc.

Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy of JNTUH expressed his happiness for MoU with mUni Campus Pvt. Ltd. on International Womens' Day. During the MoU exchange, he stated that, "This platform will pave a path for career prospects, jobs, internship opportunities for all the students of University Colleges, Units, 259 Autonomous and Affiliated colleges of JNT University Hyderabad." He congratulated the team of UIIC, JNTUH and mUni campus for bringing such a unique platform which will help to overcome the real challenges of campus placements.

Prof. A. Govardhan, Rector, JNTUH said that, "JNTUH is committed to provide equal career opportunity to all the students and this MoU will facilitate the career discovery for students living in remotest part of the state of Telangana."



Prof. M. Manzoor Hussain, Registrar, JNTUH articulated that, "This MoU would help us to improve University placements and would help the students to get a job with the right skill sets in an organization of their choice and place."

Bhupesh Daheria, Founder and Director, mUni Campus said that, "We are thrilled and very excited to have signed a MoU with JNTUH for Central Campus Placement portal. We are assured that JNTUH and all other universities who have been on board with mUni Seagull will benefit and fulfill all their end-to-end campus recruitment needs. Govt of Telangana Higher education department has already deployed this platform."

Prof. S Tara Kalyani, Director of University Industry Interaction Center & Campus Placement Umbrella, JNTUH described the importance MoU. She said "This MoU will provide the anytime, anywhere solution for campus placements and internships. This platform would be helpful for the university, recruiters and most importantly students."

Dr J Suresh Kumar, Deputy Director, University Industry Interaction Centre participated in this event and said that "This AI powered platform has the potential to assist the placement and recruitment cell and that would add a lot of value by reducing manual human efforts."

