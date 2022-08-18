MoU signed between SRMUH and UltraTech

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/GPRC): SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana (SRMUH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UltraTech Cement Limited (UCL) on August 16th, 2022.

The event was organised by the Department of Civil Engineering.

The Chief Guest for the event was Devendra Kumar Pandey, Head - Technical and R&D, UCL. He was accompanied by his team from UCL North. SRMUH was represented by Prof. P. S. Jaswal, Vice Chancellor, Prof. R. A. Yadav, Advisor, Prof. V. Samuel Raj, Registrar and Dean Academics, M. M. Kutty, Director (Administration) were present.

Prof. Vineet Bajaj, Head, Department of Civil Engineering informed the gathering about the benefits of the aforestated MoU.



Manoj Kutty and Rakesh Sharma talked about the enriched history of both SRMUH and UCL respectively.

Prof. V. Samuel Raj told the gathering about how UCL not only excelled in the field of cement manufacturing & distribution but also in field of concrete and building solutions. Similarly, SRMUH thrives to excel & expand in all the fields of education & research they are offering.

Devendra Kumar Pandey and Prof. P. S. Jaswal appreciated the efforts of civil engineering department faculty and promised that the MoU will be an active MoU soon.

Prof. R. A. Yadav insisted on experiential learning. Nitin Dahiya delivered the Vote of Thanks, Post signing of the MoU.

