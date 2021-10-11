Mouni Roy wishes a Scrumptious Durgopujo with India Gate Super

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): With the spirit of Durga Puja in the air, Mouni Roy also seems to be getting into the mood of festivity.

Lucky for Mouni, her mother has decided to join in her Pujo celebrations at her Mumbai home this year.

In the video, Mouni looks royalty and ethereal in her traditional Bengali get-up and is seen preparing a Pujo special delicacy of Bengal - Began Bhaja and Basanti Pulao to make a #classicimpression on her mother.

Durga Puja has always been an occasion for reunion and rejuvenation. It is a celebration of traditional culture and customs, marked with great enthusiasm and zeal. However, this year, the formal parts of religious festivals may change for some - with Places of Worship operating to different rules. Others, such as Mouni, can find joy in their informal gatherings and family traditions that accompany times of celebration.



With Durga Puja being all about new clothes, dance, music, and get-together, it is also about food. Bengalis, for that matter, are known for their love for food, and you will always find them feasting and having fun throughout the day during these five days. In the video, Mouni is also celebrating this Pujo, preparing a special Pulao for her mother made with India Gate Foods - a special Durga Puja Super Pack.

