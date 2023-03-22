Movate expands its operations in Mauritius with a new delivery center

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced the launch of its new global delivery center in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Tower, Ebene, Mauritius. It will leverage highly skilled local talent with multilingual capabilities, especially in French and English, to deliver high-tech and high-touch services in Customer Experience Management and Enterprise Product Services. Movate plans to employ over 200 Mauritian skilled technology professionals and this move is a part of its global expansion strategy to address the growing client portfolios and their business needs globally.



The new state-of-the-art facility at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Tower is a 300-seater workspace. The facility is recognized as the "Intelligent Building of the Year" by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF), USA. With an attractive business environment, ease of access, and the availability of highly qualified and diversified talent with technical skills, Ebene cybercity is regarded as the hi-tech hub and the second business city of Mauritius.





Sunil Mittal, CEO, Movate, said, "The Mauritian Government's vision to transform the island into a digital economy by encouraging the IT-BPS sector makes Mauritius a premium location for outsourcing services. Setting up a new facility in Mauritius aligns with our mission to diversify and expand Movate's global footprint. It will also support our pursuit of providing enhanced CX to our global customers. We are planning on adding 200 more people this year."

Ken Poonoosamy, CEO, EDB, added, "The presence of Movate (ex-CSS Corp) in Mauritius since 2010 has undoubtedly enhanced the Mauritian ICT landscape and open up an array of opportunities. Today, we highly welcome its expansion and move to diversify its activities further and increase its manpower requirements in Mauritius. This is definitely a sign of confidence that Mauritius is really the place to be for companies wishing to tap into emerging markets."



Jayagopi Andhoor, Senior Vice President and Head of Mauritius Center Delivery said, "Mauritius has emerged as the frontier for IT & BPS services across the EMEA region by delivering a wide array of IT and BPO services to global clients. With a favourable business climate, time zone, government incentives for the IT-BPS sector, and a strong pool of highly skilled talent, Mauritius is the perfect location for doing business with ease. With the new delivery center, we have put plans in place to train people, hire new talent, forge new partnerships, and align our delivery methodologies to emerge as the partner of choice for clients."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

