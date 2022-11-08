Movate recognized as a Global Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Report 2022 for Its AI and Analytics Capabilities

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Global Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Global 2022 report by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG report underlines Movate's advanced digital capabilities, proprietary AI solutions, automation-led operations, and insights-driven approach toward meeting the changing needs of enterprises to deliver higher productivity and enhanced CX while optimizing cost.

Movate secured a leadership position in the report's AI & Analytics and Social Media CX quadrants with well-developed AI-powered offerings and analytics designed to help its customers glean real value from their data. It is also positioned as a Product Challenger in the report's Digital Operations and Work-From-Home CX Services quadrants.



Movate powers customer engagements with its innovative Movate ValuePlus framework that combines the firm's three key solutions: Movate Edison, an advanced AI CX solution, Movate Contelli, an intelligent automation AIOps platform, and Active Insights, an innovative analytics platform.

This framework addresses the end-to-end CX value chain to deliver the right value to clients. In the last few years, Movate has also strengthened its capabilities in the conversational AI, automation space, and smart WFH digital solutions by partnering with leaders such as Uniphore, Resolve Systems, and Ivanti to name a few.

Sid Victor, SVP Sales and Solutions - Support Services, Movate, said, "We are proud to be recognized as a leader by ISG yet again. We have consciously invested in our digital capabilities to further drive meaningful and empathetic conversations for our customers. Our recent rebranding to Movate underlined our ambition and passion for continuing to offer comprehensive, powerful, and business-friendly solutions for enterprises to achieve their customer experience goals. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to agility, innovation, and disruption in every aspect of our business and operations."

Namratha Dharshan, Director of Research and Principal Analyst at ISG, said, "Movate exhibits continuous improvement with consistent investments strengthening and expanding its portfolio. The company has introduced new-age solutions like Edison and Contelli and continue to deliver value to its clients. It is committed to bringing innovation to all its clients, including disrupting its delivery model with the gig employees, which reflects its passion for innovation in its brand."

