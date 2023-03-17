MovieMax opens a 6 screen multiplex in Noida, with best of technology and wholesome experience for audiences

Noida Uttar Pradesh [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): MovieMax, known for its cinema viewing experience with theatres all across the country, including tier 2, is expanding its business with acquiring more screens throughout the country. With opening two multiplexes back to back in Bikaner and Hyderabad, the brand is cementing its position as a market leader. Currently, the company rises up to 55 operational screens pan India across Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Hyderabad, Bikaner and now in Noida and plans to expand more during FY23-FY24.



The Noida property at GULSHAN ONE29, located at a very prime location adjoining Noida - Greater Noida expressway at sector 129, will give audiences a premium viewing experience with advanced technology and an array of food and beverage options to make it a perfect outing with friends and families. MovieMax, a fast-expanding multiplex chain which is part of the Kanakia Group, was voted the 2022-2023 'Emerging Cinema Chain of the Year' at the IMAX Big Cinema Awards in Chennai this year.

"We are focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities because of lack of entertainment avenues, especially multiplexes. We want to increase our penetration and acquire more screens, PAN India. Our aim is to provide a luxurious experience while people come to watch a film. All our cinemas would be equipped to showcase films with the best of technology and give people a wholesome experience with best seats, F & B and comfort of being at a premium property " Said Ashish Kanakia, CEO, MovieMax Cinemas on the occasion of its launch.

