MQDC India and the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi unveil 'Namaste Thai Flavours 2021' campaign

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magnolia Quality Development Corporation India (MQDC India), in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi, on Saturday, 11th September, launched a new campaign "Namaste Thai Flavours 2021".

This four-week-long campaign is aimed at celebrating the vibrant blend and bonhomie of the Indian and Thai culture through delectable Thai cuisine at Whiz Cafe by MQDC India, located in the heart of G.K.-2.

The launch ceremony for the campaign was inaugurated today by H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India at Whiz Cafe by MQDC India.

Commenting on the event, she said, "I am more than delighted to be able to share the 'Namaste Thai Flavours 2021' campaign that truly celebrates the rich and powerful cultures of both countries through a personal, yet influential, aspect such as food. We are aware of the huge number of people who are Thai food enthusiasts in India and we hope that we are able to reach as many food and culture connoisseurs as possible through the piquant flavours presented at Whiz Cafe by the Chef of the Ambassador. Despite having promoted Thai cuisine in various channels in the past, this is the first-of-its-kind initiated by the Royal Thai Embassy and we hope to be able to continue this campaign in the years to come."

In order to celebrate the union of the two rich cultures, MQDC India will be serving especially curated Thai menu for a limited period at its first Indian food venture, Whiz Cafe, located in G.K.-2. Each dish will be prepared by the Chef of the Thai Ambassador and will be served as complimentary lunch to the guests and customers at the cafe on 11th September, 17th September, 24th September and 1st October.

On the occasion, Chulamas Jitpatima, Country Director, MQDC India, said, "I am immensely thrilled and extremely grateful to be launching this new campaign, in association with The Royal Thai Embassy and MQDC India. MQDC has always taken pride in its Thai cultural roots and legacy and we are very excited and well prepared with all the right safety precautions just as before, to share the burst of authentic flavours from Thailand with our Indian patrons."

The indicative menu and dates for the availability of the Thai cuisine at Whiz Cafe are as follows:





In August 2019, MQDC entered the Indian market with its premium co-working project, Whizdom Club, an inspiration hub with an aim to transform India's co-working segment with innovative facilities and services for students, young professionals, and startupreneurs. Situated at a prime location in New Delhi, the flagship club offers world-class infrastructure along with mentoring and incubation support for budding entrepreneurs.

As an 'Inspiration Hub', Whizdom Club is complete with mentorship, community access and ideation, along with a green and sustainable space, all essential to success. In January 2020, Whizdom Club awarded with "Co-Working Amenities of the Year" at Realty+ Co-Working Summit & Excellence Awards 2020 and recently in August 2021, MQDC India has received the Times Excellence Award The club offers variety of workstation options, especially curated spaces designed to cater to the various needs including Whiz Live is a 75-seater, fully fitted-out event space, Whiz Around, an ideation lab that lets users adapt the space to their requirements, Whiz Kid and Whiz Exchange which help promote the culture of community, where people help one another in work and life.

In February 2020, MQDC launched Whiz Cafe, its first food venture, an extension of the co-working space. The cafe opens for public at large, offering an array of food options, has now started delivering online and has also reopened for dine-in. In February 2021, MQDC launched its trading vertical AVA (Anti-Viral Allergy Free) products in India.

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), established in 2006, is an international property development organization headquartered in Bangkok with offices in Shanghai and New Delhi. Under its founding commitment 'for all well-being', MQDC is known for its commitment to wellness and sustainability, developing residential and mixed-use projects that can provide well-being not only for humans but for all living beings. MQDC brands include Magnolias, Whizdom, The Aspen Tree and Mulberry Grove focussed on sustainability and wellness.

MQDC also invests in research to create environment-friendly property developments. This commitment is fulfilled through collaboration between the property development teams and the Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC). Its portfolio extends from condominiums to mixed-use and 'theme' developments.

MQDC's research-based approach can be seen in elements such as 'universal design', 'smart home automation', and eco-materials. Residents at each project enjoy the assurance and protection of its market-leading 30-year warranty.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

