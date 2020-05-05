Mr and Miss Asia Glamour 2020 Semi-Finals by IMG Ventures postponed

Chandigarh [India], May 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): While there has been a huge impact in the ways of working amid COVID-19, IMG Ventures, which has started the trend of online audition is up with the most trending show in the nation and has chosen to postpone its Mr and Miss Asia Glamour 2020 to September 2020 for now.
With the extension of lockdown, maintaining the social distancing parameters, IMG Ventures has chosen to ensure that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines are complied with while conducting semi-finals of Mr and Miss Asia Glamour 2020.
"Our organising team, sponsors and contestants have done a lot of hard work to bring the biggest modeling show of the nation, and the team feels extremely privileged for all the love the participants have given to the show. The show that unites all the contestants not only from the nation but from countries like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and many more. In these uncertain times, we do not want to take any risk on the safety and well-being of anyone associated with the show, hence we have taken a call of moving the event's semi-finale in the month of September for now," said Sunny Verma, MD, IMG Ventures, while elaborating further.
IMG Venture has engaged and brought big names in Bollywood on the panel of judges making the show even bigger than ever. Famous personalities and celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, Gulshan Grover, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula are bringing a ton of experience and power to the show.
"The step is being taken as a precautionary measure and rest assured, everything remains the same and we'll come back Bigger, Stronger and with a bang," said Nitish Rajput, Head spokesperson and project head - IMG Ventures.
The Semi-Finals were earlier scheduled in June onwards in cities like Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and others.
The grand finale of Mr and Miss Asia Glamour 2020 is scheduled to happen in November 2020. IMG Venture is expecting no change in finale date as of now.
IMG Ventures remains fully compliant and committed to the safety and security of everyone associated with its projects and also shall ensure following of MHA and local administration guidelines to stay strong in our fight together against COVID-19. Mr and Miss Asia Glamour 2020 is currently a high trending show on social media. IMG Venture officials are expecting a record-breaking response from it which will break all the previous records in the country.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
Mr and Miss Asia Glamour 2020 Semi-Finals by IMG Ventures postponed
ANI | Updated: May 05, 2020 10:55 IST
Chandigarh [India], May 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): While there has been a huge impact in the ways of working amid COVID-19, IMG Ventures, which has started the trend of online audition is up with the most trending show in the nation and has chosen to postpone its Mr and Miss Asia Glamour 2020 to September 2020 for now.