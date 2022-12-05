MRAI invites entries for the #RemadeInIndia Campaign towards fostering NextGen Recycling & Innovation at the 10th IMRC 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI/SRV): Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) which is organizing its 10th International Material Recycling Conference #IMRC2023 in Kerala on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th February 2023 is calling for innovative recycling business ideas through #RemadeinIndia initiative where one can present recycling innovations. Titled, the IMRC Awards 2023, the competition will recognize the best indigenous innovations, ideas, and inventions that will help transform India's recycling industry into a world-class state-of-the-art ecosystem.

The forthcoming edition nurtures a mindset change of 'NextGen Recycling' to develop technologies and generate social awareness that minimizes waste and maximizes recovery of all materials contained in any product.

The mega initiative is also supported by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education by reaching out to all its stakeholders across India for active participation. The RemadeinIndia campaign is promoted through the participation of Engineering colleges. The RemadeinIndia campaign is also promoted by Technology Development Board (TDB), Govt of India, via Startup and innovation initiatives.

Sanjay Mehta, President of, MRAI shares, "The mindset #RemadeinIndia has a larger objective for preparing a pathway for an India-led sustainable, emission controlled, energy-saving world. It is our duty to conserve resources for future generations and ecological soundness. This platform will also provide opportunities to gain knowledge and understanding of the worldwide recycling market".

Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) is the apex national association of India, representing the interest of the recycling industry with over 1200 members, including most Regional Trade/Product Associations. The event will focus on bringing back Indian and International Recyclers under one roof for networking and showcasing their business interest, technology, services, new innovations, perspective, etc. 2000 Delegates and 79 Exhibitors representing Recycling Fraternity are expected to attend the 10th IMRC-2023.

The conference will also focus on various aspects of materials in Indian & International markets like Ferrous, Non-Ferrous, Paper, Plastic, E-Waste, Tyre, and other recyclable materials. An eminent jury from the who's who of the recycling industry will evaluate and announce five award winners on the finale day in Kochi (Kerala). IMRC is thus all set to take center stage to recognize, honor, and applaud Indian talent contributing to the national aspiration of a Swachh and Atmanirbhar Bharat.



As the voice of the Indian Recycling Industry, MRAI has been constantly working with the Government of India through its various authorities such as MOEF, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Steel, DGFT, State Pollution Control Board, Port Authorities, etc.

"Remadeinindia has a larger objective for preparing a pathway for an India-led sustainable emission controlled, energy-saving world", as highlighted by Commodore Sujeet Samadaar (Retired), Advisor, MRAI.

"Deficit of raw materials is becoming an important concern for the emerging economies as it continues to grow. It is a well-accepted fact today, that, this deficit can be amended with Secondary Raw Material through recycling e-waste" as emphasized by Bineesha P. Advisor, MRAI.

Amar Singh, Secretary-General of MRAI, added to the discussion: "Our natural resources are becoming scarcer due to the increase in urbanization and industrialization. In order to recover secondary raw materials, which is crucial for preserving the environment, we must act responsibly. IMRC award intends to encourage young minds towards Next-Gen recycling innovations. A special reward for women-led start-ups and entrepreneurs will also be announced to encourage women entrepreneurship from this industry".

The last date for submitting the entries is 15th Dec 2022. For participation one can visit the website www.mrai.org.in.

