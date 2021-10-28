Mrs India International Queen 2021 Grand Final on November 7, 8 & 9

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/ThePRTree): Mrs India International Queen (MIIQ) 2021 in association with Kanshi TV, United Kingdom is all set to host their final round on November 7, 8, and 9 this year at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi.

The three-day pageant event will include various grooming and training sessions which will give an opportunity to married women across India and around the globe to create their own identity and showcase their immense talent and capabilities.

The organizers of the show have segmented the competition into two categories- Mrs. Category (for women between the age group of 21-39 years) and Classic Mrs. Category (for women between the age group of 40 years and above). Winners will be rewarded with huge prize money, crowns, sash, photoshoots, and ample opportunities to work and collaborate with the organizations.

For each Mrs. and Classic Mrs. category, the Winner will get Rs1 Lakh, 1st Runner Up and 2nd Runner Up would get Rs50,000 and Rs25,000 respectively. The final leg of the title will see more than 50+ gorgeous women from India, the United Kingdom, and Canada competing to get the prestigious crown placed on their heads.

The show is choreographed by the Renowned Fashion Director and Choreographer- Shie Lobo whereas Debojyoti Dasgupta is the official host for the show. There will be different rounds in the Finale- Introduction round, Interview Round, Talent Round, Traditional wear Round and Evening wear round along with catwalk training, choreography, photoshoot and video shoots. Amazing makeup and hairdo will be provided to all the finalists of Mrs India International Queen 2021 by Lakme Academy Pitampura- Kohat, Official Makeup Sponsor for MIIQ 2021.



Dr. Soni Nanda, Renowned Dermatologist and Aesthetician from Shine and Smile Skin & Dental clinic will conduct a Beauty and Wellness session for the Finalists of MIIQ 2021 whereas Dr. Goma- Vice President of Society for Emergency Medicine North India will conduct an awareness session on Basic Life Support(CPR) and along with this there will be self Defence Training session by Expert Trainer Mr. Pradeep Negi from Negi's School of Martial Arts.

Adline Castelino, Miss Universe 2020 3rd Runner Up and Mr. Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016 contest will be judging the final day along with other esteemed panelists of judges- Mrs. Manju Upadhyay- Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2020, Mrs. Pooja Gangyan- Mrs India International Queen 2020 1st Runner Up, Mrs. Amrit Kaur- Classic Mrs India International Queen 2020 2nd Runner Up, Dr. Nita Hazarika- Mrs India International Queen 2020 2nd Runner Up, Mrs. Ankita Saroha - Director of Mrs India International Queen, Winner of Mrs. India 2017 & Mrs. International 2018 3rd Runner Up, Mrs. Sonali Sherry- Celebrity Makeup Artist and Mr. Tarun Choudhary - Director of Shiv Med Private Limited.

After the grand success of Mrs India International Queen 2020, India's biggest and best beauty pageant for married women- Mrs India International Queen 2021 is back this year to repeat the same history on a grander level. The event is being organised to create role models for the world to empower and embolden society.

Talking about the event and the idea behind organizing this unique Beauty Pageant, the Director and Founder of MIIQ, Ankita Saroha says, "We started this platform to encourage more and more married women to not restrict themselves but to come forward and showcase their talent by believing in themselves. By organizing this pageant contest, we are helping thousands of women not only in India but globally to come and make their imprint in the glamour industry and live their dreams."

With a motto that defines, 'Be Confident, Be Strong, and Be You', India's biggest beauty pageant Mrs India International Queen is in a true sense empowering women.

Visit the website at: https://www.mrsindiainternationalqueen.com/

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

