Mrs India -One in a Million 2022-Winner (2nd R'Up) Purnima Padmasana

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/PNN): Journey of today's woman has begun from being a Banker to winning the National Beauty Pageant, Mrs India is one in a million in the Classic category as second runner-up in year-end 2022. Where this corporate Banker Purnima Padmasna, says, "You can achieve big if you dare to dream big".

Purnima Padmasna has brought laurels for Patna by winning the National Title of second runner-up and two other Sub -Titles, "Body Beautiful" and "Beautiful Skin", in the recent happened National Beauty pageant Mrs India One in Million 2022 under the classic category in the National Capital Delhi where the pageant was held recently in Gurgaon.

Purnima Padmasna is a Senior Manager at the Bank of Maharashtra, Zonal Office Patna. It was not an easy job for Purnima Padmasna, the winner of Mrs India one in a million 2022 and second runner-up under the classic category, sparing her time between her Banking, looking after the education of her young daughters from exercising in Gym to maintaining good health. But leaving everything behind, she has set a perfect example for all women that if a woman is committed to her passion and dedicated to her dreams, she can do wonders. She can be a good wife, a good mother, a good daughter, and a good corporate employee, and at the same time, she can become a winner of a beauty pageant too.

Talking about the selection and preparation for this pageant, she said it was not at all easy for her. Still, with the support of her husband and daughter, she was able to take the decision of getting enrol for it by cracking the tough audition and getting selected as a Finalist of Mrs India One in a Million has taught so much about time management and utilize the mentor's guidance not on helped her in getting groomed for the pageant. Still, a drastic change makes her a good presentable, decorated office too. She said her office staff was so cooperative in sharing her workload with them and relieving her of her training and other practising sessions that were given to her by her mentors without fail.



She was very consistent in delivering her introduction video, fitness videos, and talent round preparations, which made her mentors confident enough in her to make it close to the crown.

About Mrs India One in a Million Season 3, 2022, the show was organized at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Gurgaon, where 70 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated. Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit put the show together. It was established to promote women and provide them with National and International platforms where they can showcase their Beauty and Talent to the world. All 70 contestants showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in this pageant's auditions. Out of these, all 70 women were selected and called to the National Capital for the Grand Finale of this show, In Grand Finale Former Mrs World and Actress Aditi Govitrikar was present as a celebrity guest and jury member, and the rest of the jury members were Fashion Photographer Rohit Dhingra, GK Aggarwal, Entrepreneur Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Swati Dixit, Swarina Singh and Fashion designer Anjali Sahni.

If we talk about the winner of the show, Ayushi Jain was the winner in the Platinum category, the first runner-up was Dr Shagun Solanki, and the second runner-up was Aishwarya Gayle, the winner in the second category Gold was Snehal Mandgaonkar, the first runner up was Pooja Diwakar and the second runner up was Roli Bhatt. If we talk about the 3rd classic category, Priya Bedi became the winner, Sabina Medury became the first runner-up, and Purnima Padmasna was the second runner-up. All these 9 winners first thanked the show organisers for providing them with such an amazing platform where they could showcase their talent and reach the highest positions. Where in the grand finale Purnima Padmasana where in the Grand Finale Celebrity makeup artist Kaaminimakeovers did the makeup for Purnima Padmasana when she opened up the show with an ethnic round showcasing Label Kamakhya, and at Gala Grand Finale, she wore Label Anjali Sahni, a Gold Rose theme-based cocktail Gown customized by Label Vastram by Preeti Rana and Vishal Ahmed for the winners crown shoot. Both the Finale rounds and crown shoot were styled by the official Jewelry designer Niharika Pratham with her jewellery brand Niara Tribes launching the new collection Matysa on the Pageant.

Both the organisers of the show, Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, Congratulated all the winners and said that with the help and support of their team, they were able to show a huge success, and they also thanked all the professional groomers and educators, namely Gunjan Taneja, Suchana Bera, Seitu Kumar, official Show Groomer Swareena Singh Sirohi along with Show Choreographer Kapil Gauri and his team member Ajay Baliyan, all of them contributed significantly in making this show a huge success, the show will be incomplete without discussing the glamour part created by the Official Makeup Academy 'Make U Glam' who did the fantabulous job with their team for the 5 days of this Gala Event. www.mrsindiamillion.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

