Mrs Universal Queen 2021: Model Bharti Monga wins the title to become the first-ever Indian to win the beauty pageant

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/ATK): A renowned model and actress, Bharti Monga has recently won the title of Mrs Universal Queen 2021 held in Dubai.

The event was marked by the presence of various well-known models with massive participation from different countries. Contestants were groomed over a course of one month by industry experts. With rounds like Introduction, Talent, Indo Western, Traditional wear and Evening Gown and Question and Answers, the event focused on the inner beauty of women.

Speaking about the experience Bharti says, The experience was amazing. I knew I had to put in a lot of work, and I gave it my best, but to actually hear your name called out is literally unbelievable and I had to take a second to process it. It was overwhelming - in a good way! I also felt very grateful".



Born on 12 May, 1993, Bharti was brought up in Moga, Punjab. She started her journey as a model and an actress about a year ago, and in this short time she has made big waves and has been gathering an ever-growing number of achievements.

She has walked for various fashion shows and ramps. And has participated in scores of beauty pageants - not only as a contestant but also as a judge. She has cemented her status as a modelling powerhouse and proven her versatility by also dabbling in the field of acting. According to Bharti, she has been able to accomplish so much through the support of her family and friends. She says, "Everyone always used to tell me "Oh you're such a fashionista!" and "You should become an actress", and I really wanted to try my hand at these things.

Bharti is committed to continuing her work as a model, and also has acting projects lined up. She has big plans and even bigger opportunities at her door. She says, "I was distancing myself from my dream for so long, and now that I'm on the path I've always wanted to be in - I'm not going to give up. I'm going to continue acting and modelling, and go wherever the road takes me!".

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

